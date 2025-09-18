In just six months, Harry Potter actress Jessie Cave made more money on OnlyFans than ITV were willing to pay for a stint on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, but the decision has not come without personal and professional consequences.

Jessie Cave, 38, known for playing Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter film series, launched an OnlyFans account in March 2025. She began creating what she called 'niche hair content', reportedly avoiding nudity but still attracting enough subscribers to out-earn a proposed reality TV appearance. Cave revealed the decision was driven by financial strain, including a need to cover £8,000 (approximately $10,500) in urgent home repairs.

Three years ago, she had been in talks with ITV about joining I'm A Celebrity, shortly after giving birth to her fourth child. At the time, she was still breastfeeding and admitted she tried to convince herself that she could cope with the separation if she got the role. Ultimately, she was not selected by producers, though she later reflected that the rejection may have been a turning point.

A Better Income, But Not Without Fallout

Writing on her Substack, Cave said her OnlyFans earnings over six months surpassed what ITV would have paid for the reality show. She didn't disclose an exact figure, but hinted that the financial gains allowed her to move to a larger house in Liverpool and pay off debts. Despite the financial improvement, Cave said the work has taken a toll.

She described becoming obsessed with user statistics on the platform, often questioning her self-worth when subscriber numbers dropped. The pressure to maintain interest, even without going fully nude, left her feeling exhausted. Although the job provided financial relief, it introduced a different kind of emotional stress.

Banned from the Harry Potter Fan Circuit

Her OnlyFans activity has also had an impact on her acting career. Cave revealed she was recently excluded from a major Harry Potter fan convention, despite her role in the films. Organisers reportedly declined to book her because of the site's adult associations, stating she no longer aligned with their 'family-friendly' image.

This exclusion marked a significant shift for the actress, whose role in one of the most globally recognised film franchises would typically secure her a place at such events. For Cave, the decision cut off a key source of fan engagement and potential earnings.

Financial Stability Over Fame

Cave first shared details about her OnlyFans venture earlier in 2025, stating that she turned to the platform as a last resort during a financially challenging period. Beyond the £8,000 (around $10,820) required for home repairs, she said bills and debt had piled up, prompting her to explore alternative income. The move, while effective in resolving her immediate financial issues, also changed the public and industry perception of her career.

Although she acknowledged the emotional demands of the work, Cave also said she would still consider joining I'm A Celebrity if ITV approached her again. Her comment suggested that while OnlyFans has helped her stay financially afloat, she has not ruled out more mainstream television opportunities. The statement leaves open the possibility of her return to traditional media, under the right circumstances.