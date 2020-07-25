Charlize Theron has spoken out on sexism and discrimination against women in Hollywood. The actress opened up about "unfair" treatment during preparation for the remake of "The Italian Job."

"I realized there was still so much misconception around women in the genre," said the 44-year-old actress at the "Evolution of a Bada**s" panel during Comic-Con@Home on Friday.

Charlize Theron didn't shy away from speaking about her experience of working in action films -- a genre dominated by men. She recalled how she was treated unfairly while preparing for the2003 remake of the heist film, "The Italian Job."

"The only good thing that came out of that experience was that there was a real pressure to pull off those stunts with the actors – and that was the first time I experienced anything like that," she said at the virtual roundtable.

Theron added: "But there was a very unfair process that went with that. I was the only woman with a bunch of guys, and I remember vividly getting the schedule in our preproduction and they had scheduled me for six weeks more car training than any of the guys."

The Oscar winner said she was miffed with the idea that she couldn't learn as much as her male counterparts in the same amount of training time.

"It was just so insulting, but it was also the thing that put a real fire under my a-- and I was like, 'All right, you guys want to play this game? Let's go,'" she continued. "I made it a point to out-drive all of those guys. I vividly remember Mark Wahlberg, halfway through one of our training sessions, pulling over and throwing up because he was so nauseous from doing 360s."

The movie stars Theron as Stella Bridger, Wahlberg as Charlie Croker, Jason Statham as Handsome Rob, Edward Norton as Steve, Seth Green as Lyle, Mos Def as Left Ear and Donald Sutherland as John Bridger. The movie is about a group of thieves trying to recover gold following a heist gone wrong in Venice.

The mother-of-two said how acting in George Miller action flick in 2015 has been a turning point in her career. "It wasn't until 'Mad Max: Fury Road' came my way -- that experience and what happened with that film really changed the trajectory for me," she said of the post-apocalyptic desert runner, which garnered a nomination for best picture.I don't think I will ever recover from the making of that film," Theron quipped of her now-iconic role of Furiosa."