Thousands of customers reported problems accessing online banking services across the United States on Monday, 16 November. Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, US Bank and Truist were among the institutions named in outage reports. The disruption prompted speculation about a possible cyberattack, with customers questioning whether their money and personal banking information were safe.

The reports emerged amid several technology disruptions affecting major services in recent days. Customers had already experienced a Microsoft outage that affected Outlook, Teams and Copilot. The latest banking problems added to concerns about the reliability of essential digital services.

Major Bank Disruptions in the US

According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, users reported problems with several major banks on Monday. However, the reports did not establish that every named institution had suffered an independent system failure.

Chase appeared to be at the centre of the disruption. Some customers encountered messages stating, 'Some services aren't available. We're working on them. Please try back later.'

Bank of America, Wells Fargo and another banks...



Was there a cyberattack? https://t.co/7TElCLEUUh — Ufi (@ufiturkey) November 16, 2026

The problems also affected transactions involving Chase, potentially causing delays for customers banking elsewhere.

The uncertainty quickly spilled onto social media. Some X users questioned whether Bank of America, Wells Fargo and other banks were experiencing a cyberattack. Others described the situation as a possible coordinated attack targeting the aforementioned banks.

'Bank of America, Wells Fargo and another banks...Was there a cyberattack?' one asked. Another added, 'Possible bank cyberattack underway targeting Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, Truist, and more'.

NEW: Possible bank cyberattack underway targeting Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, Truist, and more



Downdetector is reporting thousands of user reported outages within the last hour pic.twitter.com/Xe1qmxr89c — Eric Spracklen 🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) November 16, 2026

A separate post questioned how a bank outage could leave customers unable to access their money, declaring, 'That's a cyberattack.' Another user claimed Chase customers had been turned away while trying to access their funds. These were individual online claims, not independently verified evidence of a cyberattack.

BREAKING: Chase Bank customers now reporting they were turned away and unable to access their money from banks during possible cyberattack targeting the bank’s computer system https://t.co/zkMfOfrCNj — Eric Spracklen 🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) November 16, 2026

What Chase Said About the US Bank Cyberattack Fears

Chase rejected suggestions that its disruption was connected to a cyberattack, identifying a software problem instead.

'JPMorgan Chase has experienced a temporary issue related to a software bug in on-premise hardware systems – there is no evidence it is cyber-related. It is taking longer than usual to service some customers,' a spokesperson for the bank said.

The spokesperson also stressed that the incident was not a systemic banking problem. Other institutions might have experienced slower transactions only when processing payments involving Chase.

The bank said customers could still access their accounts and funds and that it was working to resolve the issue. The explanation offered an important distinction between a bank experiencing technical difficulties and a wider security breach. There was no confirmed evidence in the available reports that hackers had accessed customers' accounts or stolen banking information.

Bank of America and Wells Fargo did not immediately comment on the reported problems. However, the institutions had reportedly received customer complaints through Downdetector, which does not independently establish that their banking systems were down.

US Bank clarified that its systems were not directly affected. However, a spokesperson warned that customers sending or receiving Zelle payments involving another financial institution could experience delays.

Zelle's operator, Early Warning Services, similarly said its payment network was operating normally. It acknowledged that problems at participating financial institutions could affect some customers' transactions.