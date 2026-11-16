Cardi B expressed fear over a 90-day blackout rumour during an Instagram Live session after her flight was cancelled on Friday, 13 November, amid a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop in the United States.

The rapper was trying to return home when the disruption interrupted her travel plans. Her flight was one of thousands cancelled nationwide on Friday, during what was described as the longest national flight stoppage since 11 September 2001.

Stranded Cardi B Voices Her Fears

'Something feels very eerie right now in America,' the rapper stated. 'I don't know what it is, but I'm scared.'

Her comments combined frustration about being unable to get home with concern over conspiracy theories circulating online. During the livestream, she claimed that a blackout would last 90 days, repeating what she had heard others say.

'People keep saying it's supposed to be a blackout for 90 days,' Cardi stated. 'Chile, people are going to be eating each other.'

The rumour had spread on social media that month. It seemingly stemmed from a misunderstanding of a real US military readiness strategy known as FORTRESS America, which was cited in the KTIV coverage.

The distinction matters to how Cardi's remarks are understood. She was expressing fear about a rumour she had encountered, with her reference to people eating one another framed as something she feared would happen during such a blackout.

Her words conveyed anxiety about the claim while she was already dealing with an interrupted journey. The 90-day period she mentioned concerned the blackout rumour, while the aviation stoppage itself lasted four hours before it was lifted.

Reported Router Problem Interrupts Cardi B's Journey

Friday's flight stoppage reportedly came as routers in Arkansas and Texas were upgraded from legacy copper wiring to fibre-optic cables, according to the explanation attributed to NBC News in the original article.

Under that explanation, the equipment flooded air traffic control systems with data. This created communication instability, leading to disruptions affecting flights across the country.

More than 15,000 flights were delayed or cancelled between Friday and Saturday. The disruption therefore extended across two days, even though the national ground stop was lifted four hours after it began.

Those timeframes describe different aspects of the interruption. The four-hour period refers to the ground stop, while the Friday-to-Saturday figure describes flights affected by delays or cancellations.

Airlines were expected to resume full schedules by Sunday night. The anticipated return to full schedules followed the lifting of the ground stop and the disruption to journeys over Friday and Saturday.

Cardi B Instagram Live 11/15/26

she was stuck in LA cz her Jet got cancelled and discussing this Blackout conspiracy theory that internet and lights are going to go out for 90 days 😭 pic.twitter.com/i0fnmPKI3L — ☆ (@bardioutside) November 15, 2026

Returning Home Remains Cardi B's Priority

Towards the end of her Instagram Live session, Cardi returned to her own interrupted travel plans. Alongside the fears the rapper had expressed about the blackout rumour, she outlined how ready she was to return home.

Her remarks about the aviation disruption centred on the cancelled flight that had prevented her from getting back as planned.

As the livestream drew towards its close, she expressed that wish directly. 'I'll do anything to get home,' she stated. 'Bitch, I'll click my heels.'