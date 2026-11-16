Thousands of users reported problems accessing services operated by Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo on Monday, 16 November, according to Downdetector. Chase acknowledged a technical issue affecting some transactions, while Wells Fargo confirmed that its online banking service was temporarily unavailable. Bank of America declined to comment on the reported problems when approached by NBC Chicago.

The first increase in Chase reports appeared at about 9.53am ET, according to Downdetector, with users describing difficulties logging in, checking account balances and completing transactions. Reports involving U.S. Bank and Zelle also appeared on the outage-monitoring platform. However, there was no evidence establishing whether the problems across the financial services shared a common cause.

Chase Acknowledges Technical Issue as Customers Report Login Problems

Chase said a technical issue was causing some transactions to take longer than usual, but customers continued to have access to their accounts and funds. The bank said it was working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible.

'Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete but customers still have access to their accounts and funds,' a Chase spokesperson said. Some customers also encountered a notice stating that services were temporarily unavailable and asking them to try again later.

Chase Support separately acknowledged problems with online banking in a response on X, advising customers to try again at a later time. Chase told the Associated Press that the issue was technical rather than cyber-related. The bank did not provide a detailed explanation of the fault or specify when all affected services would return to normal.

Wells Fargo Confirms Temporary Online Banking Disruption

Wells Fargo posted a notice on its website stating that 'online banking is temporarily unavailable'. The message confirmed an interruption to its digital banking service as customers reported difficulties accessing their accounts.

The bank directed customers towards ATMs, banking locations and telephone support as alternatives to online banking. Its phone bankers were available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with relay calls, including 711, also accepted.

Wells Fargo did not identify the cause of the interruption or give a restoration timetable. The bank also did not indicate whether its service problem was related to the technical issue reported by Chase.

Downdetector Records Thousands of Reports Across Banking Services

Downdetector recorded thousands of reports involving Chase during Monday's disruption. The San Francisco Chronicle reported more than 3,400 reports shortly after 10am ET, while NBC Chicago cited more than 4,000 by 12.19pm CT. These figures represent separate snapshots taken at different times, rather than a single cumulative total.

The complaints covered several aspects of digital banking, including website access, account balances, transactions and mobile app logins.

In one reported snapshot, website login problems accounted for about 43% of Chase reports, while balances and transactions represented 24% and mobile app login problems accounted for 17%. These percentages should be understood as a breakdown of reports at that particular time, not a final measure of the disruption.

Bank of America, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank also appeared in reports of banking access problems. The Associated Press identified complaints involving several financial services, including Zelle. The reports showed that customers were encountering problems across multiple platforms, but did not establish that the institutions were experiencing the same technical failure.

Downdetector collects user-submitted reports and compares them with typical reporting levels. Its figures indicate the volume of reported problems, not the verified number of customers affected. The cause of the wider pattern remained unclear, and none of the institutions had established whether the reported problems shared a common technical source.