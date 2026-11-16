Thousands of US bank customers reported problems accessing online banking services on Monday, 16 November, after Chase confirmed a technical issue that delayed some transactions. The disruption came a day before 17 November, a date viral social media posts had linked to a so-called 'Great Blackout'. However, there is no evidence connecting the banking problems to the blackout claims.

Downdetector recorded more than 4,700 Chase reports by 1:55pm Eastern Time. Bank of America had more than 2,000, while Wells Fargo exceeded 1,000 and U.S. Bank reached 1,060. These figures represent user-submitted reports, not verified cases of affected customers or accounts, and can change as reports are submitted.

Some Chase customers saw an on-screen notice stating: 'Some services aren't available. We're working on them. Please try back later.' Reports described online access and transaction problems, but did not establish that every service or customer was affected.

What Chase Said About the Banking Disruption

A Chase spokesperson said some transactions were taking longer than usual. 'Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete but customers still have access to their accounts and funds,' the spokesperson said. 'We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible.'

An unnamed source, who was not authorised to speak publicly, told NBC News that the problem involved a 'technical bug, not a cyber issue.' Chase confirmed a technical issue but did not publicly explain its cause. The bank had not provided a full restoration timetable by Monday.

Zelle was also listed on Downdetector. A representative told NBC News that the technical issue affecting its platform originated with Chase, saying: 'This is a Chase issue. You need to speak to them.'

U.S. Bank said its systems were not directly affected. Jeffrey Shelman, its senior vice-president of enterprise external communication, said customers sending or receiving Zelle payments with another financial institution could experience delays. Wells Fargo told NBC Chicago it was investigating reports about online banking. It remained unclear whether Bank of America's reported problems were connected to Chase.

How November 17 Blackout Rumours Gained Attention

The rumours gained traction partly through a 2023 episode of The Simpsons titled 'It's a Blunderful Life'. Social media posts claimed the programme had predicted a 'Great Blackout' on 17 November.

The episode, which originally aired on 19 November 2023, features a fictional power outage in Springfield. Lisa's diary includes a November 17 reference alongside a warning about an approaching storm. However, the episode does not identify 2026 as the year of a real-world blackout. A USA TODAY Network fact-check found no evidence that the programme predicted a nationwide or worldwide power failure.

There is an actual nationwide event scheduled for Tuesday. The Federal Emergency Management Agency and Federal Communications Commission have arranged an Emergency Alert System test for 2:20pm Eastern Time on 17 November. The test will be broadcast through participating radio and television services. It is an alert-system exercise, not a power-grid shutdown.

The banking reports also followed a Microsoft outage affecting Outlook, Teams and Copilot. Microsoft confirmed on 14 November that services had been restored after the disruption.

On 13 November, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop after a technical problem affected air traffic control communications and radar systems. Flights resumed at approximately 8:15pm that evening.

Although the incidents occurred within days of one another, there is no evidence linking them. Monday's banking reports do not substantiate claims of a planned blackout or indicate that customers' deposits were at risk.

Customers should check their banks' official websites, apps and social media accounts for updates. The reported problems did not establish a nationwide banking shutdown.