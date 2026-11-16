United Airlines passengers faced flight delays on Monday, 16 November, after a widespread system outage prevented departing aircraft from accessing essential take-off performance data. The disruption left passengers waiting on aircraft and caused some flights to be held at their gates, raising fresh concerns about the reliability of critical aviation technology.

The incident came just days after a separate Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) disruption affected thousands of flights across the United States. Although the two incidents involved different systems, their proximity has drawn attention to the vulnerability of essential travel infrastructure.

United Airlines Outage Leaves Passengers Stuck on the Tarmac

Passengers reported delays after United Airlines experienced a company-wide technology problem affecting departing flights. Pilots reportedly could not retrieve the final aircraft weight information and other performance data required to establish whether aircraft were ready for take-off.

One passenger described being 'stuck on tarmac.' According to them, the airline has an IT issue and can't clear planes for take off because they can't connect to the weight system.

Currently stuck on tarmac from nationwide @united IT issue as they can’t clear planes for take off as can’t connect to the weight system. 😤 — Craig Gruen (@craiggruen) November 16, 2026

Other travellers shared similar experiences on X, formerly Twitter. One passenger said the pilot had announced that United Airlines was experiencing a system-wide IT issue and that the aircraft could not obtain the performance data needed for take-off.

flight unable to take off today!



Pilot just announced ALL of United Airlines has a company wide IT issue “unable to get performance data for takeoff”



we’re going back to the gate 👍 https://t.co/UY7hnhdjth pic.twitter.com/ArTNF4CB82 — Halina.eth 💎 (@halina_eth) November 16, 2026

Another traveller reported waiting on the runway before the pilot announced that the airline's computer outage meant the aircraft could not depart.

Some passengers were subsequently told their aircraft would return to the gate, while others faced uncertainty over departure times as crews waited for the technical problem to be resolved.

Waiting to take off, on the runway, and the pilot just said we can’t take off because United is experiencing a system-wide computer outage. — zooko🛡🦓🦓🦓 ⓩ (@zooko) November 16, 2026

United Airlines Addresses the System-Wide Technology Failure

United Airlines acknowledged the disruption in a post on X, apologising to affected customers and confirming that its teams were working to restore normal operations.

'We're aware of the widespread system outage,' the airline wrote. It asked passengers to monitor their flight status through the United app or its website while technicians investigated the problem.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. We're aware of the widespread system outage, and our teams are working hard to get things back up and running as soon as possible. We appreciate your patience while we work through this. Please check back with us for updates, and keep… https://t.co/Y6hG6u2Kjj — United Airlines (@united) November 16, 2026

In a subsequent update, United clarified that the 'technology issue' affected departing flights only.

'There is no impact on flights in progress, or on United Express flights,' the company said.

We are troubleshooting a technology issue affecting departing flights. There is no impact on flights in progress, or on United Express flights. — United Airlines (@united) November 16, 2026

The airline did not initially provide a detailed explanation of what caused the failure. However, a spokesperson said there was no indication that the outage was related to cybersecurity.

United later confirmed that the technology problem had been resolved. Flight-tracking website FlightAware reported 418 delayed United flights late Monday afternoon, illustrating the immediate operational impact of the disruption.

United Airlines Outage Follows Nationwide FAA Ground Stop

The latest disruption followed a difficult week for American aviation. On Friday, 13 November, the FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop after a technical failure affecting air traffic control communications disrupted operations.

The ground stop halted nearly all departing flights for almost five hours, from approximately 3:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. ET. Reuters reported that airlines cancelled approximately 9,200 flights and delayed another 7,500 on Friday. Further cancellations and delays continued over the weekend as carriers struggled to restore normal schedules.

The FAA's preliminary investigation identified instability involving its legacy equipment after excessive data traffic disrupted communications and radar feeds. The agency also identified a newly deployed router at a remote communications site as part of the investigation. Officials ordered the ground stop as a precaution to protect flight safety.

The FAA subsequently said the system had stabilised and that it was continuing to investigate the incident alongside its network service provider, L3Harris.

The timing of the United Airlines outage has also drawn attention because other major technology disruptions occurred within days.

1) Microsoft

2) FAA system outage

3) Major Bank Outage today

4) United Airlines systems outage



Am I alone - or does this no longer feel like a coincidence. https://t.co/hs7xpLfWui — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 16, 2026

On Monday, customers reported difficulties accessing online bank services at Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America. Microsoft had also experienced a major outage on Friday, 13 November, affecting Outlook, Teams and Copilot. The company said its services had been restored by Saturday.

These incidents prompted questions on social media about the cybersecurity of essential American infrastructure. However, the outages should not automatically be treated as evidence of a coordinated attack.

IT OUTAGES / DISRUPTIONS REPORTED OVER THE LAST 7 DAYS:



- November 11: Microsoft

- November 13: FAA Air Route Traffic Control Centers (ARTCCs)

- November 15: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

- November 16: Chase, U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo, USAA and other financial institutions

- November… https://t.co/ZAffObNH8V — GeoInsider (@InsiderGeo) November 16, 2026

United said there was no indication of a cybersecurity incident. Chase also attributed its problems to a technical issue rather than a cyberattack. Microsoft identified technical problems behind its disruption, while officials attributed the FAA failure to equipment and network-related issues.

There is currently no confirmed evidence connecting the incidents or establishing that the United Airlines outage resulted from a security breach. For passengers, however, the immediate concern was simpler. Their flights were not going anywhere.