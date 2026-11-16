President Donald Trump blamed ageing air traffic control equipment for Friday's nationwide US flight ground stop, saying on Monday, 16 November, that it 'had a heart attack'. Speaking outside the White House before travelling to Asia, he insisted commercial aviation remained safe.

The remarks followed a telecommunications failure on 13 November that forced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to halt departures nationwide for more than four hours.

It was the longest nationwide ground stop in 25 years, according to The Associated Press. A separate nationwide interruption in January 2023 lasted approximately 90 minutes.

Trump blamed decades of inadequate modernisation for the air traffic control system's vulnerability.

Trump Criticises Decades of Neglect Behind US Aviation Disruption

'Essentially what you saw on Friday was very, very old equipment that had a heart attack,' Trump told reporters.

The president said commercial aviation remained 'very safe, but we want to make it beyond safe'.

He praised Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and aviation officials for their response, emphasising that no aircraft crashed during the incident.

'I don't take any responsibility,' Trump said, arguing that successive administrations should have replaced outdated equipment years earlier.

He also predicted that the shutdown would encourage Congress to approve additional funding for modernising air traffic control infrastructure.

The FAA's official explanation, published on 15 November, identified severe instability in its telecommunications network.

According to the agency, legacy equipment became overwhelmed by approximately 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds.

The excessive traffic disrupted communications and radar feeds, although some frequencies and radar feeds remained operational.

Instability affected 17 of the FAA's 22 Air Route Traffic Control Centres and spread to several Terminal Radar Approach Control facilities.

The FAA said the technical problem began at approximately 3.30pm Eastern Time on Friday.

Controllers subsequently halted departures nationwide while allowing aircraft already airborne to land safely.

Flights resumed at 8.15pm after engineers stabilised the network and officials assessed whether operations could restart.

FAA Traces Nationwide Shutdown to Telecommunications Network Instability

Duffy said the disruption emerged during routine maintenance involving the replacement of ageing telecommunications infrastructure.

The FAA identified network provider L3Harris as the contractor carrying out work at a communications facility in El Dorado, Arkansas, including the deployment of a new router.

Investigators also examined a radar facility in Amarillo, Texas, as another potential source of excessive network traffic.

The agency said the network stabilised after L3Harris blocked traffic from both locations and disabled certain router functions.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the maintenance appeared to have overwhelmed older equipment.

The FAA distinguished the routine replacement work from its broader air traffic control modernisation programme.

It also said available evidence showed no indication of a cyberattack or outside malicious activity.

Approximately 3,500 aircraft were in the air when the disruption began, and federal officials said they all landed safely.

The FAA reported about 12,462 flight cancellations on Friday, including 9,082 by major airlines. Not every cancellation was directly attributable to the ground stop.

Airlines subsequently worked to restore schedules affected by displaced crews and aircraft.

Duffy has urged Congress to approve further investment in aviation infrastructure, warning that ageing equipment remains vulnerable to disruption.

The FAA and L3Harris are investigating whether faulty equipment, installation error or another network problem caused the malfunction. The root cause has not yet been established.