Before Cameron Diaz tied the knot with "Good Charlotte" band member Benji Madden in 2015, she revealed in an interview that she "was never drawn to being a mother."

"The Charlie's Angels" actress is now home with her first child and the new parents have started their life with their baby girl. A source revealed to E! News that the baby was born "right at the end of 2019."

"They are home with the baby and absolutely elated. They wanted this for so long and so many years it's all very surreal," the source said.

The insider added that "Cameron and Benji had gone through so many different chapters and phases where they thought this would never happen," and "it's literally a dream come true and all very worth the wait."

The couple rang into 2020 by sharing the exciting news with their fans. Taking to Instagram, the couple wrote in a lengthy post: "Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."

The couple further said in the post that they would like to protect the privacy of their daughter, and therefore will not be posting her pictures or any more details other than the fact that "she is really really cute."

"From our family to all of yours, we're sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade," the post further read.

Earlier Diaz said in an interview with Esquire in 2014, "It's so much more work to have children. To have lives besides your own that you are responsible for." However, the actress has now welcomed a baby girl into the world with Madden.

Diaz and Madden were first linked in 2014, but kept their relationship out of the public eye. The couple got engaged just before Christmas in 2014 and said "I do" in a private ceremony in January 2015.