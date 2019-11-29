Even when they are on a break from royal duties, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have clearly not forgotten about their beloved followers. Following their adorable engagement announcement anniversary message, the royal couple has shared another sweet message with 9.9 million followers of their joint social media account in the spirit of Thanksgiving.

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram to wish their fans a Happy Thanksgiving in a short yet sweet way. "WISHING you a VERY HAPPY THANKSGIVING from OUR FAMILY to YOURS," reads the post. In the caption, the new parents wrote: "Happy Thanksgiving! "

The royals' post comes one day after they posted never-seen-before photos from their wedding and Archie's birth in honour of the two-year anniversary of their engagement announcement. They shared three pictures and captioned it: "On this day, two years ago: 27th of November 2017, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the news of their engagement, later becoming Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! They have since celebrated their wedding anniversary and welcomed their son, Archie, into the world."

Meanwhile, the Sussexes are believed to be on a break from royal responsibilities. Last month, People confirmed that the couple along with their six-month-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor will be taking a six-week "much-needed family time" in mid-November after finishing a full schedule of commitments. A royal source reportedly confirmed the news to the publication.

Meanwhile, it was later announced by Buckingham Palace that the couple will be celebrating Christmas with the duchess' mother Doria Ragland in the US. And the decision was made with the blessing of the Queen Elizabeth II.

This happens to be Archie's first Christmas. Hence, it is expected to be a special one for the family-of-three. The big announcement came after the royals' ITV documentary was released in October. The short film detailing their journey to Africa also sheds light on their struggles with the pressure of life as a royal and intense media scrutiny. They complained about how life in the public eye is impacting their mental health. This, in turn, resulted in criticism by some media outlets and royal observers. However, there were many who sympathised with the couple, too.