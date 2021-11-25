Cheryl is said to be worried for Liam Payne after he was dropped by his management firm KIN for his alleged partying lifestyle.

The former One Direction singer was reportedly dropped by the management group he has been signed with since 2016 because they have had it with his behaviour. It is said they have "reached the end of their tether" over his "partying lifestyle" and his lack of commitment "to anything and is spiralling a bit."

This news has worried Cheryl, the mother of his four-year-old son Bear because she only wants what is best for him and their family. For this reason, she had reportedly held crisis talks with him for the sake of their child.

"Cheryl is incredibly worried about Liam – not only as a friend but as a co-parent. She knows how important it is that Bear has a solid and stable father figure in his life," a source told Closer magazine.

The insider added that Cheryl "understands that Liam has had a tough time in the past, and she's had a heart-to-heart with him." It is believed that she has urged him "to seek help if he needs it– if not for himself then for Bear." The 38-year old has "begged him not to return to his partying ways."

The 28-year-old singer reportedly found it "hard" to see his former bandmates achieve success in their careers. Niall Horan, Harry Styles, and Zayn Malik all have had number one albums in the U.K. and the U.S. Meanwhile, his most recent album only peaked at number 17 and his new single "Sunshine" did not even make it to the Top 100.

An insider from Payne's former agency claimed that he has "let himself go and is feeling lost." Cheryl is said to be the best person who can understand and support him because she has been there before. The source said that she knows what it is like to "feel lost and low." She has reportedly been "trying to support and comfort Liam as best she can – she hopes that the fact she can relate to him will enable him to lean on her and accept her advice and help."