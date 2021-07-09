Cheryl celebrated her 38th birthday on June 30 and her ex-boyfriend Liam Payne made sure to make her feel special and loved with a spa retreat.

The 27-year-old singer made preparations a day before her birthday, according to a source. He reportedly surprised her with a secret getaway because he "wanted to do something really special this year to make her feel amazing and to spoil her."

The source told Closer magazine that Payne wanted Cheryl to unwind "especially after all the single parenting during the lockdown." The "Stack It Up" hitmaker reportedly was not able to visit her and their four-year-old son Bear often because of the travel and health restrictions amid the pandemic.

Read more Liam Payne spending more time with Cheryl after split from Maya Henry

To make up for the lost time, "he took her to a luxury spa retreat to unwind and be pampered." Payne took care of their toddler while the former Girls Aloud singer "enjoyed relaxation treatments." The three of them then bonded as a family and had "some quality family time together, which made her feel very lucky."

Cheryl then clocked in her birthday with her girlfriends over at her house. She also shared an image from the celebration on her Instagram, in which she thanked everyone for their greetings and revealed that she "had the loveliest day."

Cheryl’s latest Instagram post ❤️? pic.twitter.com/sfUwHDXw8N — Cheryl Update (@CherylUpdate) July 1, 2021

It is said that Cheryl and Payne have been spending more time together following his split from ex-fiancée Maya Henry in March. Sources for the magazine claimed that they have been enjoying late-night chats after she puts Bear to bed. He also sleeps in a separate room at her house in Buckinghamshire if it gets late for him to do the hour-long drive back to his home in Surrey.

Payne and the notoriously private Cheryl have yet to comment on reports about the status of their relationship. But it definitely was a surprise for fans to see them together in public for the first in three years since their split in 2018. They were pictured in his hometown of Wolverhampton where they attended the first birthday of his niece. Bear was reportedly there too but he was not in the photos.