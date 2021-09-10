Cheryl is not in a hurry to find love, as right now her focus is on taking care of her son Bear with Liam Payne and her singing career.

The former Girls Aloud member is not in search of a new love life. A source told OK! magazine that her four-year-old son Bear is more than enough to make her happy.

"Bear is Cheryl's priority and that will always be the case," the source said, adding that having a new man is the last thing on her mind right now. Her focus is on her child and her career.

"Cheryl doesn't need a man to feel happy. As long as she's happy and Bear is happy, she's content," the insider claimed.

The 38-year-old former "The X Factor" judge is also looking forward to returning to the recording studio and performing for her fans. She put her career on hold since she became a mother in March 2017. Her appearance at the Mighty Hoopla Festival in London over the weekend marked her return to the stage for the first time in four years.

"She's taken a step back from performing and now feels ready to get back out there again. Being on stage makes her so happy and she's keen to get her singing career back on track," the source continued.

For now, Cheryl is said to be content with her relationship with the former One Direction singer. They are doing great at co-parenting Bear and it is said that his rekindled romance with model Maya Henry has helped him sober up and become even more hands-on with their son.

"Cheryl and Liam have always co-parented well. But there have been times when Cheryl has taken on the bulk of responsibility," the source claimed and added that Payne has "really matured over the years."

Payne has reportedly promised "to continue to step up and be hands-on" so Cheryl can "take on new projects within her career." She is said to be "excited to see what the future holds and feels like this is really her time to shine."