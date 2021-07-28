Liam Payne and Maya Henry fuelled rumours they are back together again after they were spotted getting cosy while out on a date in Buckinghamshire on Sunday.

The exes were spotted enjoying each other's company while at a plush poolside bar in upmarket Beaconsfield. An eyewitness saw them at the exclusive Crazy Bear Hotel sipping cocktails and flirting with each other.

"They were touching each other all the time. Stroking arms and flirting. I'd say it was heavy petting," an onlooker told The Sun adding that the 27-year-old singer "even had his arm around her at one point."

The eyewitness said Payne and Henry "didn't kiss" but they were not afraid to show that they were together on a date.

"They were sat right out in the open and it wasn't like they were hiding that fact that they were together from what I could see. They didn't seem to care who saw them. Then they left together," the onlooker added.

They reportedly left with two male friends in Payne's Rolls-Royce. A photo from their date showed the 21-year-old American model about to get inside the vehicle with the former One Direction singer a few paces ahead of her.

The reunion came after Payne hinted at getting back together with his ex-fiancée in a social media post. He asked for her forgiveness in a post on Instagram Stories that had fans worried over his mental health.

Their date came amid speculations that he and Cheryl, with whom he shares son Bear, have been getting closer since his split from Henry. They were spotted out in public together for the first time in three years at his niece's birthday party. It was also believed that he treated the former Girls Aloud singer to a spa retreat for her birthday last month so she could relax while he looked after their toddler.

Payne had not addressed rumours of his relationship with Cheryl. But as for Henry, he said in an interview that they called off their engagement so he could "work on" himself. He hinted that he may have caused the split as he admitted that his actions hurt people close to him.