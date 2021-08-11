Chet Hanks, the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, went on an expletive-filled rant against the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday as he claimed that the potentially fatal virus is nothing but the flu.

In an Instagram video, the 31-year old said that he will never get the vaccine and would rather just stay indoors if he is sick. He also complained about wearing a face mask.

"I'm so sick of this mask sh**. B***h, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. I never had COVID. You ain't sticking me with that motherf***ing needle, it's the motherf***ing flu. Get over it. OK? If you're sick, stay inside. Why are we working around y'all? If you're in danger, stay your a** inside. I'm tired of wearing a motherf***ing mask," he said.

Chet's video was very confusing, after initially appearing to be pro-vaccine. He opened the video by saying that he is just coming out in support of it because of the number of people he knows that have gotten COVID-19 and the rising numbers of infections recently.

"I think it's important for me to say like 'I got the vaccine.' I think everybody should. I think it's important that we do this as citizens— as Americans— we have to look out for each other and get this sh** under control, guys," he said and even suggested to all his followers to set an appointment to get the vaccine before he swerved into a different message and started his rant.

Chet Hanks encouraging everyone to get the vaccine.



Awesome! Thanks for the message, Chet. Heard loud and clear. pic.twitter.com/oYWPJOqRc6 — Ryan Negri (@RyanNegri) August 10, 2021

The "White Boy Summer" rapper even captioned his video message, "Super important PSA guys let's get thru this together."

Chet's rants seemed to come after he dropped by Barnes & Noble bookstore, where he was told to wear his mask properly after it slipped below his nose. He took to Instagram Story to share that he said he had the vaccine when asked by an employee.

I hereby formally endorse Chet Hanks for President.pic.twitter.com/0MVucJ9umR — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) August 10, 2021

"The vaccine should be a choice not a requirement to perform our basic rights," he wrote before he uploaded photos of the books he bought.

Chet's stance against the COVID-19 vaccine is unexpected given that his parents battled the disease during the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Tom and Rita both tested positive for the virus while they were in Australia for work. They have since recovered and even donated plasma.