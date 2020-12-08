Ann Marie, a Chicago-based singer, has been arrested for allegedly shooting a man in the head. The shooting incident took place at the Intercontinental Buckhead Hotel on Peachtree Road in Atlanta on December 1, CBS 46 reported on Monday. According to a police report, an officer responding to a "shots fired" call at the hotel found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, was somewhat responsive. He was then transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was last listed in critical condition, the officer noted in the report.

Ann Marie, given name Joann Marie Slater, was screaming hysterically after the incident and had to be removed from the place of the shooting. She continued asking officers if the victim was ok or dead, and reportedly told another officer that she and the victim grew up together and they were from Chicago visiting Atlanta.

According to the outlet, Ann Marie claimed that a gun had fallen off a table in the room, going off and hitting the man. The 25-year-old was booked into Fulton County jail on December 2, for possession of a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. It is not certain if Ann Marie has retained legal representation.

The singer had previously been arrested for other charges as well, including simple battery, driving without a valid license, speeding, and failure to have a license in 2018. According to HipHopDX, Ann Marie and the victim were reportedly romantically involved and on a trip together.

Ann Marie is known for her 2018 song "Secret," which spent four weeks on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart in 2019, peaking at No. 22. She has released albums "Ann Marie," "Unf—witable," "Tripolar," "Tripolar 2" and "Pretty Psycho," and also an EP, "Misunderstood," which came out in July last year.

Ann Marie was born in West Englewood, Chicago. She is one of eight children raised by a single mother. She began singing at an early age, and credits her uncle for encouraging her to enter the music industry.