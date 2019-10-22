Sebastian Stan may have subtly teased the possibility of Chris Evans reprising his role as Captain America in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In a recent interview, he explained what it means for the universe to not have Steve Rogers.

The 37-year-old actor was at the recent Fandemic Tour in Houston, talking about the upcoming Disney+ series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." He briefly touched the topic of Evans' exit from the MCU. When asked if there is a probability of the actor returning as Captain America, Stan said "we'll see" because goodbye in the MCU may not be permanent.

"You never really know if 'goodbye' in the MCU is goodbye. It never really feels like it...I mean, we'll see," Stan said, as quoted by Heroic Hollywood.

As to how he feels about Evans leaving the MCU, the actor admitted that "it takes time to kind of process," and that "it's strange."

"Captain America will never be the same without Chris Evans, it just won't. I mean, that's just the truth. It doesn't mean that Captain America is over, it just means that particular situation will never be the same," Stan added.

Evans ended his journey as Captain America in "Avengers: Endgame." In the film, Steve Rogers returned to the past to live out his life with Peggy Carter and he returned to the present as an old man. He then entrusted his shield to Sam Wilson a.k.a. The Falcon (Anthony Mackie).

Prior to his exit, Evans has confirmed that "Avengers: Endgame" was his last movie in the franchise. He expressed how honoured he is to have been part of the MCU for the past eight years.

Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 4, 2018

Meanwhile, Stan's character, Bucky Barnes a.k.a the Winter Soldier, will continue with the Avengers. He stars opposite Mackie in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," which is set after the events in "Avengers" Endgame." Filming for the series is set to begin soon. The other cast members in the series include Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Daniel Brühl as Baron Helmut Zemo. Here's hoping that Chris Evans' Captain America will make a cameo probably in a flashback scene.