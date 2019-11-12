Chris Evans says he would leave it where "Avengers: Endgame" left Captain America at the end of the film because he thought the character's story had a good ending.

The actor shared his thoughts about reprising his iconic role as Captain America in future Marvel Cinematic Universe films, during a sit-down interview with Scarlett Johansson. When asked about a possible return, Evans said, "You never said never." But he sounded uncertain about the possibility of returning to play The First Avenger again.

"I don't know. It's not a hard no, but it's not an eager yes either," Evans told Johansson during the Actors on Actors series for Variety.

However, he explained that it is not because he does not love the character, which he does. He reasoned that he does not want to ruin Cap's perfectly good ending in "Avengers: Endgame." He wants to avoid what he called a "cash grab" if he is ever going to revisit the character's story. If he returns, then a "lot of things would have to come together" including a good story.

"I think Cap had such a tricky act to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey," Evans explained. He added that it would "be a shame to sour" what Johansson called a "beautiful, cathartic ending" to Cap's journey.

In the same interview, Evans revealed that he had been approached with the same question before. He had said no several times and his answer remains the same, telling Johansson that "maybe we should let this one sit."

"Avengers: Endgame" gave Captain America a fitting farewell. The Avenger passed down his shield to Falcon (Anthony Mackie) after he returned from the past as an old version of the super-soldier. Steve Rogers lived out the rest of his life with the love of his life, Peggy Carter.

As for Evans, his Captain America days are officially over and he has since been involved in different independent projects. He recently appeared in the Netflix film "The Red Sea Diving Resort" and is among the star-studded cast of the drama "Knives Out."