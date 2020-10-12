Chris Hemsworth treated his fans with stunning pictures of his bare abs as he shared glimpses from his vacation in his home country of Australia.

Chris Hemsworth took to his Instagram account on Monday to share photos of himself from a recent trip to Lord Howe Island where he enjoyed a holiday with close friends and family. One of the pictures showed him posing with his friends as they all flaunted their ripped abs while basking in the sun.

The "Avengers" star shared pictures with the rest of the group as well, including Elsa Pataky, his wife of around 10 years, and their three children- daughter India, eight, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, six. Chris's brothers Liam and Luke Hemsworth were also present on the trip. The "Hunger Games" actor also made appearances in some of the pictures shared by his elder brother. "Thor: Ragnarok" director Taika Waititi was also in attendance.

While sharing the pictures, the 37-year-old promoted tourism in Australia, writing: "2020 has been incredibly hard for communities who depend on tourism. Obviously not everyone is able to travel at the moment but once it's safe to do so let's support our fellow Aussies by taking a holiday at home in @Australia."

The "Thor" star further requested his followers to travel to Lord Howe Island, calling it "one of the most sustainable destinations in the world". He also noted that only a few hundred visitors are allowed on the island at any given time.

"This paradise is home to one of the most unique ecosystems in the world, but like many small communities, it relies on tourism. Thanks to @islandhouse.lhi for the hospitality," the father-of-three concluded.

The actor is about to hit an important milestone in his personal life, as he and wife Elsa will celebrate a decade of their marriage in December. Chris recently gushed about his life partner in an interview with New! magazine and revealed why Elsa never feels jealous of fans swooning over him.

"(Elsa) knows I only have eyes for her," he said. He also admitted to facing challenges in their marriage, and said working hard is the key to a "good marriage."