Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth are approaching their 10-year wedding anniversary, but a decade of marriage doesn't mean that they have stopped putting efforts into it.

In a recent interview with Australian magazine body+soul, Elsa Pataky said that her relationship with Chris Hemsworth is nowhere near perfect and that they continuously work on their marriage to make it stronger.

"It's funny that people think of us as a perfect couple. No way. It's been ups and downs, and we still keep working at the relationship," the 44-year-old said, adding that she believes a "relationship is constant work" and it's not something that is going to be "easy."

Pataky first met the "Thor" star in 2010 and married him in December that year after a whirlwind romance. The couple also has three children together- daughter India, eight, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, six. The family lives in Byron Bay, Australia.

The Spanish actress said that while putting in the effort in their marriage can sometimes feel like a struggle, their partnership has continued to grow stronger over the past 10 years. "I always try to see the positives of things," she said.

The "Fast and Furious" actress revealed that she and Hemsworth also bond over their shared passion for staying active. Pataky said: "(Chris and I) love to do sports, eat healthy and move our bodies."

Pataky said that they have got their three children to stay active as well. "We've got the kids into surfing. Any hobbies to get them outside, and not on social media and computers. My daughter has been horseriding with me since she was two-and-a-half," she said.

"I am a very active person. I want my body to stay young – in strength and energy. I want to still go horseriding with my daughter when I'm 80!" the actress said.

Pataky and Hemsworth's marriage in 2010 was followed by a roller-coaster ride for them as "Thor" was released next year bringing Hemsworth a sudden surge in his popularity and career. The couple also welcomed their first child within two years of their marriage. In an earlier interview with Vogue Australia in 2018, Pataky had said she doesn't know how they survived the hectic first few years of marriage.

"We did everything very quickly – I don't know how we survived as a couple. We were married and then a year after we had kids. It puts a lot of pressure on a marriage, but we came out good because there is a lot of love between us and we are very strong personalities but love each other so much. We make it work," she had said.