Chris Noth does not know why there is bad blood between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall. All he knows is that he enjoyed working with both actresses in "Sex and the City."

The actor, who played "Mr. Big" on the "Sex and the City" film franchise, talked about the alleged feud between his former co-stars in an interview with The Guardian. He said he has no idea why Cattrall, 65, who played fan-favourite Samantha Jones, is not in the new series "...And Just Like That."

He admitted that he has "absolutely no idea what her thinking is, or her emotions." But he shared his support for Parker as he said, "I do know that I'm very close with SJ and [Cattrall's] descriptions of her don't even come close."

Read more Sarah Jessica Parker reacts to rumoured feud with Kim Cattrall

Speaking of Cattrall, Noth said, "I liked her, I thought she was marvellous in the show and some people move on for their own reasons. I don't know what hers were. I just wish that whole thing had never happened because it was sad and uncomfortable."

He said the alleged rivalry made it awkward for the rest of the cast members. He also defended Parker, 56, and said he does not like it when people talk bad about her. He admitted that he does not like "to see anyone talking down about SJ because she's a target and people can be nasty." He explained, "I feel very protective of her and I was not happy about that. That's all I'll say about that."

The two actresses have reportedly been at odds with each other since 2004, but things got worse when Cattrall announced her brother Christopher's death on Instagram in 2018. Parker shared her condolences writing, "Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx." Instead of appreciating her message, the 65-year old accused her co-star of being "cruel" and a "hypocrite." She wrote back, "stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona."

As for Parker, she denied in 2018 that there is any feud between her and Cattrall. She said she has "never uttered an unkind, unsupportive, unfriendly word" to her "Sex and the City" co-star.