Chris Pratt is grateful that his pregnant wife Katherine Schwarzenegger didn't 'pop' on their recent hike date.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, who tied the knot in June last year, are expecting to welcome their first child any day now. The couple took a risk of Katherine going into labour when they went on a hiking date in Los Angeles over the weekend. However, it didn't happen, and Pratt was utterly grateful for it.

The "Jurassic World" actor took to Instagram stories to share a picture of himself and Katherine from their hiking trip on Saturday. The picture showed the couple dressed in athleisure outfits and flaunting wide smiles.

The 41-year-old posted a hilarious caption alongside the picture writing: "Ready to pop Still don't stop Top of the Mountain today. Kinda grateful it didn't go down on the trail tho to be real."

Katherine's first pregnancy hasn't slowed her down at all, and instead, the 30-year-old has been working a lot in her professional life while isolating with her husband amid the coronavirus pandemic. The bestselling author, who is also the eldest child of actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger and broadcast journalist Maria Shriver, recently launched her own podcast named "The Gift of Forgiveness."

Pratt had also praised his wife for her dedication, tweeting: "So proud of my darling for her amazing podcast. Nine months pregnant, in quarantine and still working her b*** off. I'm a lucky lucky man."

Katherine had earlier revealed that the teachings given to her by her parents have been the inspiration behind her podcast. In a conversation with Us Weekly, the pregnant star had explained: "With kids especially, it's (important to have the) ability to be able to have an open communication as they're younger, teaching them about forgiveness, just like my parents did."

The "Maverick and Me" author is already a stepmother to Pratt's seven-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris. Her husband had earlier praised her parenting skills calling her "a great stepmom."

"She has changed my life for the better in so many ways. My soul, my son, I feel all are so safe with her. She's a great stepmom, she's — willing — going to be a great mom one day," he told E! News in April this year.