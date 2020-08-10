"Avengers" star Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger are blessed with their first child. The happy news was confirmed by Katherine's brother Patrick Schwarzenegger.

The "Daniel Isn't Real" star delivered the news to ET on Sunday. Joyous Patrick confirmed the arrival of the baby but did not specify whether it's a boy or a girl. However, he was spotted with a package tied with a pink ribbon before he boarded his car while shopping at a market in Santa Barbara, California.

"They're doing great -- just got her a little gift," Patrick told the publication.

In addition, the baby's father Pratt's car was seen outside St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California on Friday afternoon. Meanwhile, Katherine's father Arnold Schwarzenegger and mother Maria Shriver along with her siblings Christina and Christopher were spotted visiting the couple's house. And the family returned later in the morning to meet the new parents to spend some time with them.

Moreover, a delivery van delivering flowers to Schwarzenegger's house was spotted on Saturday. The couple is yet to confirm the news and when the baby was born. Katherine's pregnancy was confirmed in the month of April.

"Chris and Katherine are extremely happy to be pregnant with their first child," the source told the above-mentioned publication earlier this year. "The couple knew going into their relationship that having kids together was important to them, so when they found out the news, they were extremely happy. Although Katherine was busy promoting her book in the beginning of her pregnancy, she now has time to be at home and get things ready for when the new addition arrives. Chris is so excited."

Pratt and Katherine started dating in June 2018 and got engaged in January 2019. Six months later, on June 8, 2019, the couple tied the knot in Montecito. While this is the first child of the couple, Pratt shares a son with ex-wife Anna Faris.