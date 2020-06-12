Chrissy Teigen took to social media to update fans on her breast surgery, and says she feels sore despite the operation's success.

The "Cravings" author took to Instagram to share a sweet card she received from her daughter, Luna, after her surgery. In the first card, the 4-year-old hilariously wrote, "Have fun pulling your boobies out," and signed it with "Love, Luna." In the second card, she wrote, "Bye boobies."

In the same post, Teigen told fans that her surgery was a success. She added that she still feels sore, but Luna's cards made her feel momentarily better.

"Surgery went perfectly! So so so so so sore but waking up to this made it go away for half a minute at least," she wrote.

Fans echoed Luna's message and wrote "Bye bye boobies" too, while one thought her first card read "punching your boobies out." Some wished Teigen would feel better soon, and others suggested that she frame her daughter's cards as keepsakes.

Teigen had her breast implants removed because she is over them and because of the discomfort they gave her after giving birth to two kids. In a candid post, she said she misses not having to worry about her wardrobe size. She also misses lying down on her stomach without having to worry about her breasts getting squashed. She thanked her implants for their over-a-decade of service and told fans that she will be okay without them.

The 34-year-old former "Sports Illustrated" model got her implants when she was 20-years old. She said she had them to make her breasts look perky during bikini photoshoots. She wanted them "rounder and firmer" instead of pulling to the sides when she poses while lying on her back. Ahead of her breast surgery, Teigen had herself tested for COVID-19 as standard procedure.