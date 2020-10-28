The Toy Retailers Association has released its list of top toys for Christmas 2020 today . This year's Dream Toys Top 12 list was born from a survey of 2,000 parents with kids under the age of 10. The survey showed that parents now spend more quality time playing with their children in the wake of school closures and working from home brought on by the lockdown.

With the restrictions in place, window shopping for toys and doing the mad Christmas rush in stores will be harder. This has retailers pondering what could bring extra cheer to kids this year. Retailers have also expressed rising concerns on supply and demand issues as holidays draw nearer.

Gary Grant, chair of the Dream Toys selection committee said, "We implore consumers not to leave their Christmas shopping to the final few weeks of the year. Due to Covid-19 restrictions across the country, retailers will simply not be able to service as many people in store due to social distancing."

"In addition, couriers are already overloaded and will struggle to meet the demand to get presents to people before Christmas. Added to this is the limited availability of stock compared to previous years; our advice is to shop early to avoid missing out," Grant explained.

This year's long list of Dream Toys comes from a predicted set of classic "slow play" toys and games that have kept families entertained for hours during the lockdown. Some of the toys that have made it back onto the play mat and into the top 12 list include Lego, Barbie and Monopoly which have now taken the place of the "fast sell" toys of 2019.

Selected by a panel of retailers and industry experts, the Dream Toys list is independent of toy manufacturers and makers.

This year's unranked Top 12 Dream Toys for Christmas 2020 :

1. Laser Battle Hunter's Vehicle : Battling full function RC vehicles that move forward, reverse, spin and turn at super-fast speeds. Retail price : £59.99

2. LEGO Harry Potter Hedwig: Retail price : £ 34.99

3. Monopoly for Sore Losers : Retail price £22.99

4. Present Pets ( Assortment ) : Retail Price £54.99

5. Surprise Mini Brands Mystery Capsule : Retail Price £6.99

6. LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course : Retail Price £29.99

7. Peppa Pig Peppa's Shopping Centre : Retail Price £39.99

8. Paw Patrol Dino Rescue Dino Patroller : Retail Price £64.99

9. LOL Surprise Remix Fashion Doll : Retail Price £39.99

10. Pokemon Carry Case Playset : Retail Price £39.99

11. Barbie 3-1 Dream Camper : Retail Price £84.99

12. Star Wars Mandalorian : The Child Baby Yoda Retail Price £29.99