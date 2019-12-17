The British royal family will be joined by two of the youngest royals for their annual Christmas tradition. Prince George and Princess Charlotte are set to make a debut with senior royals for the famous Christmas walk to the church.

Christmas is an important holiday for the royals. The entire family comes together for a celebration at Queen Elizabeth II's ancestral home Sandringham. On this day, the queen gives a speech on national television and the entire royal family takes a walk to the St. Mary Magdalene church from their Sandringham residence.

According to The Sun, George, six, and Charlotte, four, will be joining their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton, and the rest of the family in a march to church on Christmas Day. This is the first time the young royals will be walking to the church with the rest of the family. This makes for a great photo opportunity that followers of the royal family are looking forward to seeing.

"It will be so sweet. George and Charlotte will make their Christmas debut, as long as they're both on good form on the day," a royal source told the publication.

So, what took them so long to make their first Christmas Day public appearance? It seems this was a conscious decision made by the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge in order to avoid early exposure to the media. Nevertheless, it is the queen who reportedly makes the decision "who does what on Christmas Day as it is a formal engagement."

"It's the picture all royal fans want to see. The royals walking to church on Christmas Day is a rite of passage and so William and Kate didn't want to expose their children too early, but they feel they're old enough now. After all the negative focus on Prince Andrew, these pictures will also emphasise the positive future of the Royal Family," the royal source added.

Meanwhile, Prince Louis will remain absent considering he is too young to be a part of the march. He will reportedly be at home with Kate's parents.