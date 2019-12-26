Christmas Day is one of the rare events when the entire royal family comes together to celebrate festivities. However, this Christmas was even more special because Prince George, the third in the line of succession, made his debut at his first royal walkabout along with his sister, Princess Charlotte, the fourth in the line to the throne.

The annual Christmas royal march sees Queen Elizabeth II and her closest relatives take a walk from Sandringham estate to St. Mary Magdalene for church services, together. Over the years, this has become a royal tradition that gives people an opportunity to greet the queen and her family members.

And this Christmas, the crowd got to witness the Cambridges' older kids taking their first walk. George, six and Charlotte, four, are finally considered old enough to join the senior royals in the march for the Christmas morning service in Norfolk.

The young royals were dressed for the occasion and could be seen walking holding hands with their parents Kate Middleton and Prince William. Charlotte looked adorable in a dark green double-breasted coat that complimented her mother's style. Meanwhile, George looked dapper in a classic navy suit.

Apart from their parents, the brother-sister duo was accompanied by their grandfather Prince Charles. The 93-year-old monarch and Charles' wife Camilla did not take a walk and chose to ride in a car to the church.

Members of The Royal Family accompanied Her Majesty at the Christmas Church service this morning. pic.twitter.com/JswKB6pHxW — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 25, 2019

The Cambridges and senior royals were joined by other members of the family, such as Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise, and James Viscount Severn. As for Prince Philip, who was discharged from hospital on Tuesday, skipped the procession. Prince Andrew, who renounced public duties in the wake of Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal, maintained a low profile during the service. He reportedly arrived earlier at the service using a different entrance in order to avoid any kind of media attention.

According to BBC, hundreds of well-wishers came together in a large crowd to meet and greet the royal family. George and Charlotte, accompanied by the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge, spent time speaking with members of the public and received flowers, gifts and hugs from the people in the crowd.