Cindy Crawford recalled her visit to Kensington Palace after seeing her photo make a cameo in an episode of season 6 of "The Crown".

The supermodel posted a clip of the said scene from part 2, episode 2, which shows Prince Philip (played by Jonathan Pryce) paying Prince William (portrayed by Ed McVey) a surprise visit at his dorm in Eton. The Netflix show imagined how the young royal may have collected glam up photos of models. In the scene, he comes inside his room to find his grandfather looking at these pictures tacked up on his wall.

"Nothing to be ashamed of! Do they have names?" Pryce, in character as Prince Philip, asked in response to his grandson's "sorry" reaction.

McVey, as Prince William, calls out the models' names as Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and Claudia Schiffer, to which the older royal replies: "In my day it was Rita Hayworth, Betty Grable and Lana Turner."

Crawford captioned the clip posted on her Instagram: "A little cameo on @thecrownnetflix 👀 I still vividly remember visiting Kensington Palace to meet Diana and a teenage William (who had just discovered the "Super Models").

The 57-year-old also took to her Instagram Story to repost her tribute to Princess Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death in 2017, which included a throwback photo of them together. Along with the picture, she recalled her visit to Kensington Palace after an invite from the royal herself.

"Remembering this inspiring woman today. This photo was taken at Kensington Palace. Princess Diana had somehow got the number to my office and called herself to ask for me. My assistant was in shock!" she shared.

Crawford added: "We finally connected and she asked if the next time I was in London I would come by for tea — I think Prince William was just starting to notice models and she thought it would be a cute surprise for him and Prince Harry."

The model remembered being "nervous" as she "didn't know what to wear". But she recalled that as soon as Princess Diana came into the room and they started chatting, "it was like talking to a girlfriend." She noted of the late Princess of Wales: "She was a class act and showed us all what a modern day princess should be."

Crawford previously shared during an interview with Naomi Campbell in April 2020 that she first met Prince William when he was 16 years old. She vividly remembered "blushing" and explained: "I was so intimidated meeting Princess Diana and being at Kensington Palace and just how completely down-to-earth she was because there's so much protocol, I guess, and not being English, I don't understand some of it."

However, Princess Diana made her feel welcome that it was like "going to a friend's house". She revealed: "I feel like she was in jeans and like a cashmere sweater and almost that vibe of being super laid back. So I also was probably a little, I mean, it was uncomfortable, but it was sweet. It was a very sweet day and a great memory." As for Campbell, she remembered meeting a then-13 year-old Prince William after his mother arranged for her, Schiffer and Christy Turlington to surprise him after school one day.

All six seasons of "The Crown" are now available to stream on Netflix. Part 2 of the sixth and final season, which premiered on December 14, showed the beginning of Prince William and Kate Middleton's (played by Meg Bellamy) love story, when they met at St. Andrews. The series included events that took place in 2005, during which period the real Queen Elizabeth II was still alive. But the show ended with a fitting tribute to the late monarch's death on September 8, 2023.