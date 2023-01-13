While some fans are already looking forward to the official announcement of the "Civilization 7" release date, there's still plenty of new content to enjoy in the current game. Firaxis just announced the "Civilization 6" DLC Rulers of China release date, which is set to arrive this month as part of the game's Civ 6 Leaders Pass.

'Civilization 6' DLC Rulers of China release date

The "Civilization 6" Rulers of China DLC release date is scheduled on January 19, 2023, according to PCGamesN.com. The DLC, which will be made available on Steam and the Epic Games store, will be bringing in three leaders for China - Wu Zetian, Yongle, and Qin Shi Huang the Unifier.

'Civilization VI' leader - Wu Zetian

Those who have played "Civ 5" will be familiar with Wu Zetian, the empress regnant of the Second Zhou Dynasty. She is known as the only female sovereign in the history of China widely regarded as legitimate and has revitalized its economy and culture during her lengthy 40-year reign.

In the previous Civilization game, Wu Zetian is known for increasing the population. She is also a great choice for players who are aiming for a Science victory.

Civilization VI' leader – Yongle

The Yongle Emperor, also known as Zhu Di, reigned from 1402 to 1424 as the third emperor of the Ming Dynasty. The ruler is known for commissioning a vast encyclopedia known as the Yongle Encyclopaedia. He also directed the construction of the Forbidden City as well as the Porcelain Tower of Nanjing. It is highly likely that he will get additional bonuses from Wonders.

Civilization VI' leader - Qin Shi Huang the Unifier

Qin Shi Huang is already one of the "Civilization VI" leaders, but the DLC will be introducing a new version of Qin Shi Huang, who now carries the title "The Unifier." The existing Qin Shi Huang gets additional build charges for builders, which can be spent to help speed up the construction of a Wonder.

It's not yet certain what type of abilities or bonuses the new Qin Shi Huang might have. But as "The Unifier" title suggests, he might get additional bonuses for bringing other cities or maybe even barbarians under his control.