A lip-reading expert has refuted the claims that a recently surfaced video from a garden party showed the start of a rift between Prince Charles and his son and daughter-in-law, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In the footage, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen leaving the garden party at Buckingham Palace hosted for Prince Charles's 70th birthday moments after Harry speaks with his father. After Twitter users claimed that the unearthed video shows the moment Meghan Markle fell out with the British royal family, a lip-reading expert told Mail Online that their interaction was just a "polite goodbye."

The video emerged ahead of the release of Lady Colin Campbell's new book "Meghan and Harry: The Real Story" in which she claims that the rift between the Duchess of Sussex and the other members of the royal family started after she told Harry she was "bored" at the garden party and asked if they could leave after 15 minutes.

Social media users were quick to find the unearthed video of the garden party where Harry is pulled away by Charles to speak before he and Meghan say their goodbyes and leave the party which took place days after their 2018 wedding. The party was also Meghan's first royal event after joining the family.

However, Mail Online's lip-reading expert explained that there "definitely wasn't any angst" in the exchange between the two parties, and the father-son duo was instead talking about catching up afterward.

In the video, the former American actress can be seen smiling, before a man who appears to be one of the palace's staff approaches her and Harry and tells the prince: "You have been called for," before gesturing over to Charles.

The duo moves towards each other and Charles says something quietly into his son's ear while placing a hand on his arm. According to the lipreader, Charles was telling Harry: "We are going now, We have to leave..." Harry also pats his father on the back saying "you go ahead" before returning to his wife. Charles goes on to say: "We will go now...see you later," to which his youngest son responds: "Yes, catch up...after."

Harry and Meghan then approach Duchess Camilla to say their goodbyes, who tells Meghan: "Just coming to say goodbye...we will see you later," the lip-reading expert claimed.

Meanwhile, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex are settling into their new life in Los Angeles, and are slowly working towards rebranding their image. As the couple is not present on any social media platform and public events aren't being held due to coronavirus pandemic, Harry's letters to his patronages and Meghan's few video appearances for graduating students and charities are their only public presence.

In the latest, Harry wrote a heartfelt letter to British Armed Forces veterans who have been delivering meals to needy during the coronavirus lockdown. The message from the 35-year-old shared by "RE:ACT" on Twitter reads: "I am writing to express my sincerest thanks to Team Rubicon following their support delivering meals across London from the Hubb Community Kitchen. It didn't surprise me to hear your team's efficiency in supporting the initiative really was like a military operation – I'd expect nothing less."