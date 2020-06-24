Prince Harry has always shared a great bond with his elder brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton. Back in the day, it seems the Duke of Sussex was very eager to introduce his future wife to the Cambridges. Here are the details of Meghan Markle's introductory meeting with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Citing a BBC interview of the couple with host Mishal Husain, The Sun reveals that Meghan was totally flattered with how the royal family welcomed her. According to the report, the interview was given from the couple's Nottingham Cottage, which is located in the vicinity of Kensington Palace, Cambridge's official residence.

In the interview, Meghan reportedly "praised the Royal Family, The Queen, and her future sister-in-law Kate Middleton for all being so welcoming." She even talked about her meeting with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

Harry revealed that his big brother had been very keen to meet Meghan and when they finally met Meghan's experience was as she described it "wonderful."

"William was longing to meet [Meghan] and so was Catherine, so you know, being our neighbours, we managed to get that in quite a few times now and Catherine has been absolutely," said Harry in the interview.

Meghan interrupted Harry to describe Kate as "wonderful." They went all to reveal that both his brother and father Prince Charles had been "amazing" to the new couple and they met over a few teas and gatherings with them.

"To be able to meet her through [Harry's] lens, not just with his honour and respect for her as the monarch, but the love that he has for her as his grandmother, all of those layers have been so important for me so that when I met her I had such a deep understanding and of course incredible respect for being able to have that time with her. She's an incredible woman," Meghan said about the queen in the interview.

Meghan and Harry met on a blind date after being set up by a mutual friend Markus Anderson. Their first meeting took place at central London's Soho House in early June 2016. Almost a year later, the royal proposed the former "Suits" star and announced their engagement. The couple exchanged rings at a royal wedding on May 19, 2018 in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom and now they have a one-year-old son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.