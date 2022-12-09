The "Call of Duty Mobile" Season 11 release date is less than a week away and fans are understandably excited to know what's coming up next to "COD Mobile." Called Ultimate Frontier, it introduces a new Battle Pass, Weapon Blueprints, Operators, and more.

'COD Mobile' Season 11 start date and time

Fortunately, fans won't have to wait for long for the arrival of the game's final season of the year. "Call of Duty Mobile" Season 11 will start on December 14 at 4 PM PT/ 7 PM ET bringing with it various space and holiday-themed content, according to GameSpot.

'COD Mobile' Season 11 Battle Pass

As with any new season, "COD Mobile" Season 11 will also introduce a Battle Pass. It features both free and premium items including new Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Operators, and other space-and holiday-themed items, according to the Call of Duty blog post.

Battle Pass Free Tiers

"COD Mobile" Season 11 will be dropping a new weapon, the full-auto bullpup EM2 Assault Rifle from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which will be unlocked at Tier 21. A Multiplayer Perk called Pin Point unlocks at Tier 14 and will outline enemies that players are dealing damage to or receiving damage from while increasing the Aim Down Sight speed and slowing down the enemy's movement speed. Other items include Weapon Blueprints, camos, and the Folding Knife – Space Explorer at Tier 50.

Premium Pass Tiers

Players will have a chance to get all available content in Ultimate Frontier by purchasing the Battle Pass. These include cosmic superstars such as Sliver–Comet Seeker; Mil-Sim – Astronaut; Synaptic; and Jackal–Jade Lining.

Premium Tier Weapon Blueprints will also be available such as the AGR 556 – Martian Munitions; SKS – Z-09 Xylith; BY15 – BL4ST3R-01; and a Blueprint for the new Season 11 weapon, the EM2 – Gilded Hammer.

Purchasing a Battle Pass Subscription allows players to join the Ground Forces and earn extra rewards such as a 10% boost to Player and Weapon XP. Ground Forces members will earn the Woods – Sweater Weather Operator Skin; the Krig 6 – The Jolly Blaster Weapon Blueprint; and Backpack – Holiday Sack this season.

New Crossroads map

"COD Mobile" Season 11 Ultimate Frontier will also be featuring a new map, which will be an expansion of the previous season's Crossroads Strike Map making it larger. The Ground War 2.0 rules remain unchanged but it will now be on a large Crossroads map where players can opt to use the War Beast Tank.

Snoop Dogg returns in Season 11

Ultimate Frontier will see the return of Snoop Dogg as a playable operator in "COD Mobile" as Santa Snoop skin. Unlocking the skin will also unlock the Legendary RUS-79U — Holiday Lights Weapon Blueprint.