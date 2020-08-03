Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus are growing closer to each other while self-isolating together, which could be seen in Simpson's latest Instagram post. The Australian musician recently professed his love for his 'best friend' by sharing a never-seen-before picture of them.

Cody Simpson took to his Instagram story on Saturday to share an adorable snap of himself cozying up with Miley Cyrus. The musician, who flaunted his new buzz cut in the car selfie, dubbed Cyrus his best friend.

"In love with my best friend," the 23-year-old captioned the picture. In the cozy snap, Both Simpson and Cyrus were wearing graphic tees, in black and white colours, respectively. The "Wrecking Ball" singer was also wearing an orange bucket hat over her curly blonde locks, which complemented her bold red lipstick.

Simpson has been quarantining with the Disney alum in Los Angeles amid coronavirus pandemic. The duo often take to their Instagram accounts to share adorable pictures and videos of them hanging out together.

The pair has been friends for several years, but were first romantically linked together in October 2019. It came just weeks after Cyrus's split from Kaitlynn Carter, and months after she filed for divorce from Liam Hemsworth.

Simpson and Cyrus have also been helping each other remain sober. Cyrus recently revealed that she has been six months sober, a decision which she took after undergoing a vocal cord surgery last November. In an interview with Variety in June, the 27-year-old said: "It's really hard because especially being young, there's that stigma of 'You're no fun.' It's like, 'Honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I'm fun.'"

"The thing that I love about it is waking up 100 percent, 100 percent of the time. I don't want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready," she added.

Meanwhile, a source told People magazine that she had the support of her boyfriend throughout her struggle to remain sober, saying: "She is very happy to be dating Cody. He is very much into clean, healthy living and supports her sobriety. They are a great couple."