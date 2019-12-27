Cody Simpson is putting rumours to bed that he and Miley Cyrus have broken up with a series of photos and a video of their Christmas together.

The Australian musician spent Christmas with Cyrus and her family and he took to his Instagram story to document the festive moments. He shared a photo of what appears to be his gift to the "Wrecking Ball" singer: a gold skull necklace.

"Museum quality for my queen," People quoted Simpson on his photo caption, which included the emojis of a skull and a pitchfork.

The singer also shared a video of Cyrus twerking and captioned it, "Just some wholesome Christmas content" before he tried twerking himself. He added a video that his girlfriend took of him, as he "sips tea."

Cyrus also documented her first Christmas with Simpson on her own Instagram Story. She shared a photo that shows the singer as he posed for photos with her family.

Cyrus spent Christmas with Simpson a day after she finalised her divorce from Liam Hemsworth. The exes have reportedly reached an amicable decision regarding the split. They settled their divorce on what would have been their one year wedding anniversary.

Meanwhile, Simpson spent Christmas with Cyrus and her family following rumours that he cheated on her with Playboy Magazine model Jordy Murray. They were photographed together while out in New York City and Cyrus fuelled the split claims on Instagram. She shared a new track "My Sad Christmas Song," which tells of being lonely even when surrounded by loved ones during the holiday season.

The 22-year old "Golden Thing" hitmaker has since denied the split rumours and the cheating allegations. In a series of tweets, he called them baseless reports and merely gossip stories. Simpson's sister, Alli, also confirmed that he and Cyrus are still together. She also revealed that he and Murray are just pals and that she is actually the girlfriend of a common friend.

Christmas is the second festive season that Simpson and Cyrus shared together. They also spent Thanksgiving with her family. The "Pretty Brown Eyes" singer joined the family festivities and Noah Cyrus shared a photo of everyone at the dining table.