Cole Sprouse confirmed that he and "Riverdale" costar Lili Reinhart split in March contrary to reports that they broke up in May.

The "Suite Life of Zack and Cody" star addressed the breakup in an Instagram photo that shows the actress in the woods basked in sunlight. He said they "initially separated in January" but decided to officially call it quits in March.

Sprouse said that he has no regrets in his relationship with the "Hustlers" actress. Instead, he shared that he only has good memories of them together.

"What an incredible experience I had, I'll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love," he wrote, and added that he wishes Reinhart "nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward."

"All I'll say about it, anything else you hear doesn't matter," he continued.

Sprouse hinted that the split was amicable and that there is no bad blood between them. He even plugged in her new movie, "Chemical Hearts," as a parting message.

"Also her movie comes out soon! I'm sure she's just as incredible in it as everything else she does. Thanks guys," he wrote along with a heart emoji.

The actor's post comes after Reinhart also confirmed the split in a tweet that slammed a "clickbait" reporting. She said people took her statements in a recent interview out of context and made it seem like she was talking about her breakup with Sprouse. Instead, she was referring to her battle with depression. She considers her split from the actor as an "incredibly private" matter.

I would never speak so candidly about something as personal as a breakup. Thatâ€™s incredibly private. I was addressing my depression. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) August 18, 2020

Reinhart and Sprouse stirred split rumours in May. A source claimed that they were in a "good place" before the pandemic shut down production on "Riverdale" in March. But they quarantined separately and the distance turned out to be bad for their relationship. They eventually decided to break up which would coincide with the actor's confirmation that they split in March. Fans are hoping though that the exes will get back together once filming for "Riverdale" resumes. Reinhart and Sprouse play Betty and Jughead on the Netflix show.