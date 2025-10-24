​

Meghan Markle joined her college friend, Courtney Adamo, at an event in a bookshop. However, what was meant to be a supportive gesture turned awry because many felt that the Duchess of Sussex's effort to correct her pal was condescending.

Meghan Markle Tells Pal She'll Hold The Microphone For Her

On Thursday evening, 23 October, Markle and Adamo attended an event at the Goodmothers bookstore in Summerland, California. Adamo, co-founder of UK parenting blog Babyccino Kid, was there to talk about her newly published book The Family Home: Inspiring Ideas for a Home Filled with Joy.

The author invited the Duchess of Sussex to the open table conversation. The host introduced the pair, with Markle saying she has known Adamo for a long time because 'we've been friends since college' and she was glad that the crowd got to meet Adamo.

'It's really an honour to be here and to be chatting about our book,' Adamo said when Markle suddenly interrupted her by holding her hand up to get the microphone closer to her mouth, as shown in a video shared on X, formerly Twitter.

'Ooopps, sorry,' Adamo reacted, before adding, 'this makes me nervous' while laughing. 'I can hold it [microphone] for you also,' Markle jokingly suggested, trying to comfort her friend, as they continued to laugh.

Meghan Markle Critics Slammed Her For The Mic Moment

While the incident is harmless, Meghan Markle's critics didn't let it pass. Many took to X, formerly Twitter, to call out the former royal for the way she behaved at the event that was supposed to be her friend's moment to promote her book.

They singled out the mic moment, accusing the Horrible Bosses actress of wanting the microphone all for herself all the time.

'Oh, she's a pro in holding the microphone. It's like a 5th limb to her. LOVES the mic,' one commented. Another added. 'Meg is jealous every time someone else has a microphone too.'

Some joked about Markle's alleged love for the microphone. Another claimed that Prince Harry's wife was trying to be the 'controller and speaker' while on stage because people 'ignored' her off stage and she had to 'talk to herself.'

A different user argued that they could still 'perfectly' hear Adamo even if her microphone was not very close to her mouth when she spoke. The X user accused Markle of 'asserting her perceived superiority.'

Another commenter took offence at Markle's behaviour. They felt that she acted 'terribly' as a guest and that the duchess 'even crossed the physical line.'

Meghan Markle Accused Of Mic-Snatching Habit

Many accused Meghan Markle of having a 'mic-snatching habit and it all started at Kevin Costner's One805Live! event in 2023.

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were introduced onstage, Markle walked towards the female host and held her microphone, assuming it would be given to her, but the former did not let it go. Markle probably expected that she would be given time to say a few words. Upon realising it wasn't the case, she immediately moved past the awkward moment, which many found 'embarrassing.'

Markle was also criticised when she asked for a microphone during a visit to Nigeria in May 2024. 'Her DNA is 100% microphone,' one commented on the viral clip on X. Another claimed that she wasn't supposed to give a speech but 'she can't help herself.'

