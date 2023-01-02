"Company of Heroes 3," an upcoming RTS game from Relic Entertainment and published by Sega, will finally arrive next month. Fans are already excited about the new content and features the game would bring. Here's what we know so far about the sequel to "Company of Heroes 2" (2013).

'Company of Heroes 3' release date, platforms, DLC

Despite the delay, the upcoming game is expected to be one of the biggest releases this year. The "Company of Heroes 3" release date is on February 23, 2023, and will be initially available for PC.

However, console gamers will eventually get their hands on the game as well. "Company of Heroes 3" will also be released for the consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, being the first game in the Company of Heroes series to do so. However, there is no announcement for the specific release date for consoles at the moment but console gamers can expect it to arrive sometime this year, according to Wargamer.com.

Gamers can also expect the first "Company of Heroes 3" DLC expansion later this year. While no definite date has been announced yet, it can already be pre-ordered.

'Company of Heroes 3' campaigns

Italy and North Africa are the two campaigns available in "Company of Heroes 3." Regardless of the chronological order of the events, each can be played independently. While the North African campaign is the more conventional, narrative-and-mission-centered experience without a campaign layer, the Italian campaign makes use of Relic's new dynamic "strategic" layer, according to PCGamesN.com.

At launch, the four playable factions are British and Commonwealth forces, American forces, the German Wehrmacht, and the German Afrika Korps. Battlegroups or other in-game references will serve as representations for other allies and Commonwealth forces.

Battlegroups are an improvement on Company of Heroes 1's doctrine system that provides players access to new skills like carpet bombing runs and medical supply drops that could fundamentally alter the course of a fight.

'Company of Heroes 3' features

While "Company of Heroes 3" is built in the same mold as its predecessor, the upcoming will arrive packed with tons of new content. There are 41 missions across two single-player campaigns, 120 playable units, four factions, and new features.

Tactical Pause

This feature allows players to pause the action in single-player games. This gives players time to assess the battle situation and set up multiple actions, which makes it handy for new gamers still learning the RTS.

Dynamic Campaign Map

The game's Italian campaign features a turn-based map mode that has been likened to those in Total War games.

Day One Modding

Relic has confirmed that "Company of Heroes 3" will come with modding support. This allows players to build their own game modes, scenarios, maps, modify tech trees, unit caps, and add custom UI elements.