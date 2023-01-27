With less than a month to go before the arrival of the "Company of Heroes 3' release date, Sega and Relic Entertainment recently released a new trailer highlighting British forces available in the game. The upcoming title is the next instalment of the long-running strategy franchise from Relic, a studio known for creating RTS games

When it was first announced in 2021, Relic released a "Company of Heroes 3" trailer giving fans a few hints on what to expect from the title. The game will take players to the Mediterranean with conflicts mainly focused on North Africa and Italy.

"Company of Heroes 3" is the franchise's first release since 2013 when "Company of Heroes 2" was launched. Naturally, fans are incredibly excited that they'll be getting a new game after such a long time, which makes the upcoming RTS one of the most anticipated releases this year.

In the recent "Company of Heroes 3" trailer, Relic is putting the power of the British army, one of the game's playable factions, in the spotlight. The British forces are known for their flexibility, which makes them capable of dealing with any type of conflict.

Thanks to their weaponry and allies, British forces are also known for their efficiency. These include the Pack Howitzer and 4.2 Heavy Mortar cannons, the 6-Pounder Anti-Tank Gun, and support from Nepali and Indian soldiers of the Gurkha while mobility is greatly enhanced with various vehicles at their disposal such as the Dingo Scout Car, according to GameRant.

Players may now buy "Company of Heroes 3" in either physical or digital formats through the official website. The game will be available in both formats. There are standard and premium editions of the game, each with unique pre-order bonuses.

The "Company of Heroes" release date for PC is scheduled on February 23, 2023. However, the game will also be released for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S later this year, but an exact date for its console release is yet to be announced.