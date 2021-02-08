Corey Feldman adds his name to the list of people, including actress Evan Rachel Wood, who have accused Brian Warner a.k.a. Marilyn Manson of mental and emotional abuse.

The former child star revealed in a lengthy Instagram post that the singer "tried to use and abuse" him and make him "his play toy" by trying to manipulate him into breaking his 5-year sobriety. He alleged that Manson tried to make him snort cocaine with him while "gaslighting me 4 his press tour on ##MECHANICALANIMALS." He said this was when the decades-long mental and emotional abuse started.

"LUCKILY I WAS NOT PHYSICALLY HARMED THAT NIGHT AS WE GOT OUT SAFELY, BUT THAT WAS JUST THE BEGINNING OF MY NIGHTMARE! #ISTANDWITHEVAN & ANY & ALL SURVIVORS OF HIS DEMENTED ABUSE!" Feldman wrote.

The 49-year-old "Stand By Me" actor said that Manson has been "obsessed" with him for over 20 years. He cited several "published facts" that prove this including the many passages about him that Manson wrote in his autobiography "Long Road Out of Hell."

"We had met a few months prior 2 that @ a Premier 4 #HOWARDSTERNSPRIVATEPARTS IN NY where the #GROOMING process began. He grabbed my face in front of the crowd and kissed me w his Black Lip Stick that I couldn't rub off all night. He proceeded 2 gush over me telling me what a 'Huge fan' of mine he was. He then introduced me 2 his BFF #BILLYCORGAN," Feldman shared.

"All of this is documented in his book! He brags about it as if I was a special needs person he was making fun of. However, this encounter is not only talked about in his book but is also discussed in @jennacantlose Autobiography. She NOTES HIS OBSESSION WITH ME there," he continued.

"The Lost Boys" star claimed that prior to the book's release in 1998, Manson tried hard to befriend and manipulate him. He made him believe that his role of Bobby Keller in "Dream A Little Dream" inspired the goth look. Feldman also shared a photo taken from a Christmas dinner in 1998 after which they went back to Manson's home "where the nightmare began." He said the rocker has messed with his "life ever since."

Feldman's revelations come after Wood accused Manson of physical and emotional abuse. The rocker has since denied her allegations but many more women have also come forward with their own stories of abuse from the singer.