A New York judge ruled on Friday, 23 October 2026, that a woman suing Cornell University over an alleged gang rape can remain anonymous.

The decision follows reports of threats against the woman, identified in court documents as 'Jane Doe', and growing protests over the university's handling of her allegations.

The ruling follows a lawsuit filed on 16 September concerning an alleged assault at Cornell's Ithaca campus in 2024.

The woman, then 20, claims she was drugged and sexually assaulted by fraternity members. Prosecutors subsequently reopened a criminal investigation that had previously closed without charges.

Cornell Jane Doe Wins Privacy Protection After Reported Threats

New York Supreme Court Justice Phaedra Perry-Bond granted the woman's request to continue legal proceedings without publicly revealing her identity.

The judge determined that her privacy and safety concerns outweighed the usual presumption of openness in court proceedings.

In her ruling, Perry-Bond acknowledged that 'some members of the public have made it their mission to try and identify Jane Doe'.

Her lawyer, Thomas Giuffra, previously said the woman had received threats following the lawsuit's filing.

The judge also issued a warning against intimidation, explaining that cyberstalking and interstate threats could constitute federal crimes.

The warning extended beyond the complainant to include the defendants and their legal representatives. None of the defendants opposed the woman's request for anonymity.

Perry-Bond also suggested that similar privacy protections could be considered for the defendants, recognising the potential consequences of online harassment.

The decision allows the woman to pursue her civil claims without publicly disclosing her identity. It does not establish whether the alleged assault occurred.

The seven former Chi Phi fraternity members accused in the lawsuit have denied the allegations. No finding of civil liability or criminal guilt has been made.

Cornell Jane Doe Case Fuels Protests Against University Leadership

The allegations have prompted demonstrations at Cornell, with students questioning the university's response and demanding stronger protections against sexual violence.

Protesters gathered on the Ithaca campus earlier this month, carrying signs reading 'Stop rape culture' and 'At Cornell, rapists are safer than women'.

Some demonstrators also called for restrictions on fraternities, chanting 'Ban the frats'.

Others demanded the resignation of university president Michael Kotlikoff, accusing the administration of failing to protect students.

The demonstrations included the slogan 'SMASH THE PATRIARCHY', painted on a university administration building.

The protests have intensified scrutiny of how Cornell handled the allegations before the woman pursued legal action.

However, the civil lawsuit and reopened criminal investigation remain separate proceedings, with different legal standards and potential outcomes.

The allegations against the defendants have not been proved in court, and the decision protecting Jane Doe's identity does not determine their responsibility.

Perry-Bond's order instead addresses an immediate concern surrounding the proceedings, protecting those involved from intimidation while allowing the litigation to continue.

Future filings must preserve the complainant's anonymity, although the defendants may access necessary identifying information under confidentiality protections.