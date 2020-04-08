Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are another couple whose wedding plans have been hampered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In her recent appearance on the new at-home edition of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Tuesday, Jennifer Lopez revealed that she has had to put her wedding plans on hold due to COVID-19. The respiratory illness has claimed thousands of lives across the globe, and the new normal of social distancing that has followed the outbreak.

"It did affect it (wedding) a little bit," the 50-year-old said about coronavirus, adding that she is not certain about the new dates for the wedding.

"So, we'll see what happens now ... I really don't know what's gonna happen now as far as dates or anything like that," the "Hustlers" actress said.

The "Jenny From The Block" singer, who got engaged with baseball star Alex Rodriguez during a romantic getaway in March 2019, had never revealed her plans for her big day, leaving her fans to speculate. Lopez told host Ellen DeGeneres that their plans are now in limbo because of the pandemic, reports People.

"We are just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. So, again, it's just something we have to wait and see in a few months how this all pans out," the mother-of-two said.

Lopez, who has been spending her time in self-isolation by making TikTok videos with the former MLB player, was suggested by DeGeneres to have her nuptials online on the video-making platform. To this, the actress responded: "Do a TikTok wedding? Something to think about," adding that she and A-Rod can't make any commitments right now.

Despite the circumstances, the songstress has been making the best use of the self-isolation period. Lopez said that staying at home with her family has been like "making lemonade out of lemons."

"The whole family is here, we are all shut down for a few weeks now," Lopez said, sharing that she has been joined in social distancing by her 12-year-old twins- Emme and Max, fiance Rodriguez, and his daughters- Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11.

"I have to say, I've been so on the run for the past few years that it's nice to be home. I had planned to take a little bit of time off after the whole Super Bowl thing and World of Dance that I just finished filming a few weeks ago, so it's been nice so far," the actress said. However, she later quipped that she would probably be ready to "jump off the edge of the roof" if it continues for another two months.