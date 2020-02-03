Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are reportedly planning to move on to the next stage in their life.

A source has revealed to US Weekly that the long-term couple might be planning to tie the knot this summer.

"They are getting married this summer," the insider said.

The couple started dating in March 2017, and Alex Rodriguez popped the marriage question two years later in March 2019 during a tropical vacation with the "Hustler" actress. The former professional baseball player took to Instagram to share the news and wrote: "She said yes," alongside a picture of Lopez's hand sporting a square-cut diamond ring.

Later in a YouTube video on New Year's Eve 2019, A-Rod gushed about his fiancee Jennifer Lopez and said he feels "incredibly grateful and blessed." Sharing a snippet of the video on Instagram, the MLB alum wrote: "Looking back on these moments, I can't help but smile from ear to ear. I am so lucky to be able to spend my life with those I love, doing what I love."

The 44-year-old was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 to 2008 and shares two daughters with her- Natasha and Ella. Lopez has been married three times- to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, and Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. She was also engaged to Ben Affleck from 2002 to 2004. The "On The Floor" singer shares twins Max and Emme with Marc Anthony.

The 50-year-old was recently joined by her daughter Emme during her iconic performance with Shakira during the Super Bowl LIV Pepsi halftime show. The 11-year-old performed a mellowed rendition of her mother's hit, "Let's Get Loud," and then joined Lopez and Shakira to close out the show with the song in its original tempo.

Rodriguez was present during the performance, and he was seen sharing his own off-key rendition of one of Lopez's songs from off the stage. He shared a video of him on social media bouncing up and down along with some teenagers and singing along while "On the Floor" played.