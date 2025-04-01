Costa Rican authorities have revealed that carbon monoxide poisoning may have been the cause of death for 14-year-old Miller Gardner, the son of former New York Yankees star Brett Gardner, who died suddenly while on a family holiday last month.

The teenager was found unresponsive at the £710-a-night ($900) Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort in Manuel Antonio on 21 March, where he had been staying with his parents, Brett and Jessica Gardner, and older brother Hunter, 16.

Gas Leak Feared In Adjacent Machinery Room

Randall Zúñiga, director of Costa Rica's Judicial Investigative Agency (OIJ), confirmed during a virtual press conference that 'high levels of carbon monoxide contamination' were found in the Gardners' hotel room. 'The appropriate level in this case should be zero,' he said, per Daily Mail.

Investigators suspect that the deadly gas may have leaked into the guest rooms from an adjacent machinery room, which contained specialist equipment. Testing revealed contamination levels as high as 600 parts per million—far above safe limits.

A specialist gas team from the local fire department carried out the inspection last Friday. Though the official cause of death is pending toxicology results, officials say the evidence strongly suggests carbon monoxide poisoning. The OIJ has notified Costa Rica's Ministry of Health and is working with the FBI in the United States.

Tragedy Strikes After Family Meal

The night before Miller's death, the family had suffered from vomiting, diarrhoea and severe stomach cramps after dining at an outside restaurant. Initially, food poisoning was suspected. But that theory has since been ruled out.

Miller was found unresponsive the following morning. Medics battled for over 30 minutes in an attempt to revive him, but were sadly unsuccessful. Medical officials also considered whether the medication given to treat the family's illness had triggered a reaction, but this possibility was dismissed. Authorities believe carbon monoxide exposure was the likely cause.

Although an autopsy has already been carried out, full results could take up to three months due to a surge in gang-related homicides in Costa Rica. Juan Pablo Alvarado Garcia, another senior official at the OIJ, told the Daily Mail: 'We're having a hike in homicides... every one of them needs an autopsy. That's the reality.'

'His Spirit Will Carry On Forever'

The Gardner family described Miller as a bright, kind-hearted teen with a love for sport, travel and the outdoors. He was a member of his school's football and junior varsity baseball teams and had made the Honour Roll.

'Miller's time here with them was brief, but his spirit will carry on forever through those who were impacted by the way he lived,' they wrote.

The family also announced that donations in Miller's memory could be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. 'Miller was so blessed with experiences and friendships in his 14 years, and he would want other children to have the opportunity to create their own wonderful memories,' they added.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date, attended only by close family and friends.

Carbon Monoxide: The Silent Killer

Carbon monoxide is an odourless, colourless gas that kills without warning. It is produced by household equipment such as gas heaters, portable generators and grills. According to the CDC, more than 400 Americans die annually from unintentional CO poisoning not related to fires.

Symptoms include headaches, dizziness, nausea, chest pain and confusion—often mistaken for flu. Because it is undetectable without special sensors, victims can lose consciousness or die before realising they've been exposed.

The tragic death of Miller Gardner has raised serious concerns over hotel safety protocols and the often-overlooked dangers of carbon monoxide leaks.