Courteney Cox and her boyfriend Johnny McDaid celebrated their seventh anniversary just a few weeks ago, however, the couple hasn't seen each other in over nine months.

In an appearance on "The Vinyl Supper" podcast on Monday, Courteney Cox revealed that she still hasn't been able to see Johnny McDaid who left California for Europe shortly after the United States went into a lockdown due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

When asked how she has spent her quarantine days amid the coronavirus pandemic, the "Friends" alum said: "Let's say it's been 150 days — I've cooked 145 of them. And I haven't seen John in that many days."

"He left the next day (after) the whole country shut down or at least (when) California did. I think maybe New York was before us," Cox added about her musician boyfriend.

"I've had these two friends ... they were gonna quarantine with me — which is great because if I can't be with John, I don't wanna be just by myself with Coco (daughter). I'm a little chicken," the 56-year-old quipped.

Cox, who spent a lot of her self-isolation days making TikTok videos with her 16-year-old daughter, said that she dearly misses the days of going out but is managing fine.

"Sundays are different; I do miss the music part of it. I miss a lot of it, although people are starting to go, 'Okay, if everyone's been quarantining and everyone's safe,' they like to come to the beach. So I'm not that lonely when it comes to seeing people, especially on the weekends," the actress said.

The actress had previously also spoken about being away from the "Snow Patrol" musician during the COVID-19 crisis. In an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" for its at-home Mother's Day episode back in May, the actress said: "He was supposed to go to Switzerland to write and instead had to go to England. Then all of a sudden, this all happened and they called a quarantine."

The "Scream" actress also revealed that this has been the longest she has been apart from McDaid, adding that they have been trying to reduce the distance with "a lot of time on FaceTime." She said: "I have not seen him in so long. But now it's like, oh my God, I just miss his physical touch, just all of it."

Cox and McDaid first started dating in September 2013 and got engaged just nine months later. They called off their engagement in late 2015, but got back together in April next year and have been together ever since.