Actress Cressida Bonas opened up about her split from Britain's Prince Harry in a recent interview and also confessed that she feared to join the British royal family.

Cressida Bonas is now happily engaged to Harry Wentworth-Stanley, but once upon a time, she was in a serious relationship with Prince Harry and rumoured to be joining the British royal family.

The "White House Farm" actress was introduced to Prince Harry by his cousin, Princess Eugenie, in 2012, but the duo split in 2014. Nevertheless, they continued to remain on good terms, and Bonas was even in attendance at Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle in May 2018.

In the latest interview with News Corp Australia, the 31-year-old confessed that she ended her relationship with the royal because she was not prepared for the kind of scrutiny that comes with being a royal, reports The Daily Telegraph.

"I think I have grown confident and fortunately I have learnt not to sweat the small stuff too much. And I just think it has definitely given me a stronger sense of purpose and a stronger sense of what I want or don't want," the actress said.

In "White House Farm," Bonas plays the role of Sheila, a suspect in the real-life mass murders of a family in an Essex farmhouse, back in 1985. She said that overcoming her fears was key to moving her life forward and taking on her latest role. The actress has also recently launched a podcast entitled "Fear Itself."

"The fear of failing, the fear of rejection, the fear of not getting it right, the fear of not being perfect ... I think that has limited me in certain situations in my life," she said.

Bonas recently posed for and gave an interview to Eponine London, a label which is considered one of the favourites of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge. In the interview, the actress opened up about her own fears and phobias, and her podcast "Fear Itself."

"To me, it seems that the reality of modern society is that people can be afraid to talk to one another, and there is a danger of becoming more disconnected and disenfranchised. Especially in uncertain and frightening times like these. I wonder if fear has to be a negative, disabling concept or whether instead can we recognise it, share stories about it, channel it and move forward," she said in the interview.