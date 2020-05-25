Coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on people and businesses all across the globe as the world stood still to deal with the unprecedented situation. Apart from causing the cancellation of several major events including the Met Gala, the COVID-19 crisis also forced thousands of brides and grooms to alter their wedding plans.

Among those couples were several A-list celebrities who were planning to walk down the aisle this year, but have since postponed their plans indefinitely.

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice was due to tie the knot with her property developer fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at a ceremony at Chapel Royal, St. James Palace on Friday, May 29. This would have been followed by a reception hosted by her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace garden.

However, the British royal had to postpone her wedding for the third time since her engagement with the Italian nobility in September 2019, after the Church of England restricted their wedding guest list to two persons. The new rules put in place by the Church in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in March restricted weddings to five people- the bride and groom, the priest, and two witnesses who can be wedding guests.

Princess Theodora

Another royal who had to cancel her wedding plans was Princess Theodora of Greece and Denmark. Theodora, daughter of the former King of Greece, Constantine II, and his wife, Princess Anne-Marie of Denmark, was due to marry American lawyer Matthew Kumar at the end of May on the Greek island of Spetses. However, a statement released in mid-May revealed that the couple put their plans on hold as the deadly virus continues to wreak havoc across the globe.

Flora Alexandra Ogilvy

Meanwhile, Flora Alexandra Ogilvy, granddaughter of Princess Alexandra of Kent, also had to indefinitely postpone her wedding to fiance Timothy Vesterberg. The royal, who is the granddaughter of a first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II and currently 56th in line to the British throne, had announced her engagement in November and was likely planning to marry Vesterberg in 2020.

James Middleton

There are also some high-profile names associated with the British royals who have cancelled their plans of a 2020 wedding. James Middleton, brother of Kate Middleton who is expected to become the Queen Consort of England in the future, was due to marry Alizee Thevenet in May but postponed the wedding due to the pandemic.

Cressida Bonas

Meanwhile, Cressida Bonas, former girlfriend of Prince Harry also put on hold her nuptials with Harry Wentworth-Stanley. The actress was in attendance at the British prince's wedding to Meghan Markle in May 2018 and is also friends with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, Emma Stone

In the instance of the entertainment industry, Katy Perry and Jennifer Lopez were planning to wear white and walk down the aisle this year. A pregnant Katy was planning for a destination June wedding in Japan with "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor Orlando Bloom, while Jennifer Lopez wanted to have a summer 2020 wedding with baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone was also planning to tie the knot with "Saturday Night Live" segment director Dave McCary in mid-March but had to postpone it at the last minute.

Randall Emmett, Sarah Hyland

Film producer Randall Emmett and model Lala Kent have moved their nuptials from April to July, while "Modern Family" star Sarah Hyland and "The Bachelorette" alum Wells Adams have stopped planning their wedding until the virus is contained.

Some celebs opted to have a low-key wedding while following social distancing measures. Singer Dwight Yoakam married his longtime girlfriend, Emily Joyce, in March in California, while "Wicked" actress Amanda Jane Cooper and Andrew Bell preponed their wedding by three weeks and tied the knot in April. Conservationist Bindi Irwin also dropped plans of a huge wedding and married Chandler Powell in an intimate ceremony at her family zoo in Australia on March 25.

