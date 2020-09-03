Cressida Bonas tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Harry Wentworth-Stanley in a private socially-distanced ceremony in July. The news of the secret wedding became public after her brother Jacobi Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe shared a picture of the newly-weds on Instagram stories.

However, Cressida Bonas never made any mention of her wedding in her social media posts until Tuesday, when she wrote a sweet tribute for her new mother-in-law on Instagram stories. The actress shared a series of pictures of Clare Mountbatten, the Marchioness of Milford Haven, and referred to her as her mother-in-law.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful mother-in-law!!" the 31-year-old captioned a picture of the British nobility nestled in a huge printed pink coat with a hoodie. Bonas added: "An inspiration to so many, AND she has this pretty cool coat. Maybe one day I shall steal it....!"

Clare Mountbatten became the Marchioness of Milford Haven after her second marriage to George Mountbatten, 4th Marquess of Milford Haven. She is a also British aristocrat, journalist, and polo player. Harry Wentworth-Stanley is her son through her previous marriage to Lloyd's List underwriter Nicholas Philip Wentworth-Stanley.

Bonas first dated the real estate agent when they were students at the Leeds University, but called it quits when he left for a year abroad in Argentina. During his time abroad, the "White House Farm" actress started a relationship with Prince Harry but split in 2014, after two years of dating.

After her split with the British royal, Bonas rekindled her romance with Wentworth-Stanley and dated him for five years before announcing their engagement in August last year. The couple had to postpone the initial plans of their wedding due to coronavirus pandemic and ended up tying the knot in a presence of only a handful of guests at Cowdray Park, in Midhurst, West Sussex.

However, the countryside ceremony might have been perfect for Cressida who earlier also spoke about wanting a low-key wedding. In an interview with Evening Standard in January, Bonas had said: "I won't have a huge wedding, that's not really us. We aren't traditional people, even though Harry proposed in a traditional way – I've never thought about how someone would propose to me."