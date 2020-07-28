Cressida Bonas and Harry Wentworth-Stanley have become the latest couple to tie the knot in a secret ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cressida Bonas, who had announced her engagement to long-term boyfriend Harry Wentworth-Stanley in August last year, said her vows over the weekend in a small countryside ceremony with only a handful of guests in attendance. The surprise wedding comes just over a week after the actress's close friend Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret ceremony in Windsor.

While the "Doctor Thorne" actress wore a stunning sleeveless gown for her special day, her estate agent husband, the son of the Marchioness of Milford Haven, looked dapper in a suit. In pictures shared by Bonas's brother Jacobi Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe on Instagram Stories, the newlyweds were seen riding on horses as they headed towards the sunset. "Mr and Mrs...My small riding off into her beautiful future with her Harry hat," the picture was captioned.

A family source told Daily Mail that the private ceremony was held at Cowdray Park, in Midhurst, West Sussex, with just 30 people in attendance to maintain social distancing measures.

"It was a beautiful ceremony and they are just so happy. It was a very private and intimate ceremony and that is what they wanted. Cressida looked stunning and was radiant. We are just all so happy for them, and it was a great day, but they did request that no one talks about it," the insider said.

The 31-year-old, who dated Prince Harry from 2012 to 2014, was originally also planning to have a low-key wedding with Wentworth-Stanley. In an interview with Evening Standard in January, Bonas had said: "I won't have a huge wedding, that's not really us. We aren't traditional people, even though Harry proposed in a traditional way – I've never thought about how someone would propose to me."

"And I don't want a meringue dress. People look beautiful in them but I don't think I would," she had added.

Bonas and Wentworth-Stanley first met when they were students at Leeds University, and briefly dated before the property developer left for a year abroad in Argentina. The duo rekindled their romance in 2014 after she broke up with the British royal, who was introduced to her by her friend and his cousin Eugenie.

Bonas remained on good terms with the British prince even after their split and was also in attendance at his wedding to Meghan Markle in May 2018.