"Crime Boss: Rockay City" was one of the most surprising game announcements at the 2022 Game Awards last month. What surprised everyone was the game's prestigious cast list, which includes Michael Madsen, Kim Basinger, Danny Glover, and Chuck Norris. Here's what we know about the upcoming game developed by Ingame Studios and developed by 505 Games.

'Crime Boss: Rockay City' release date, platforms

The "Crime Boss: Rockay City" release date is scheduled on March 28, 2023. The title will be a time-exclusive launch for PC via the Epic Games Store, according to Inverse.com.

But console users will still get their change to eventually play the game. The game will be coming to the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series consoles later this year but no specific date for the console version's release has been announced at the moment.

'Crime Boss: Rockay City' cast

Gamers will play the role of Travis Baker, played by movie star Michael Madsen. The actor is best known for his role in Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs, according to GameRant.

Model-turned-actress Kim Basinger is also in the game's prestigious cast list. James Bond fans will probably remember Basinger for her role as Domino Petachi in "Never Say Never Again" but in the game, it looks like she will be in a position of power as a nightclub owner.

Damion Poitier will be playing Nasara, who is a pilot of some sort. Poitier is a long-time actor in the gaming industry and provided motion capture voice work in both the Payday and Halo series.

Danny Glover, known for his role in "Lethal Weapon," will be playing a police officer. Meanwhile, Guardians of the Galaxy's Michael Rooker will play as Touchdown, who is also an enforcer-type character. Rapper Vanilla Ice will also play as a rapper named Hielo. Action star Chuck Norris appears to be playing as a Sherriff.