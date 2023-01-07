Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez have moved to Saudi Arabia after the footballer signed for Al Nassr Football Club. However, the couple is actually breaking one of the country's laws simply by living there.

It is well-known that unmarried individuals of the opposite sex are forbidden from living together under the Islamic law that rules over Saudi Arabi and may other Muslim countries. The 37-year-old footballer and his partner have been living together in their homes across Europe for a number of years, but they have never married.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez are also raising five children together, apart from their baby who died at childbirth last year. Nevertheless, despite living together as a family unit, they are not legally married. This means that by living together, the are breaking Saudi Arabian law.

Ronaldo signed for Al-Nassr in a mega deal worth 200 million euros a year just before the end of 2022. He is contracted to the club for two and a half years, meaning his family will be relocating with him.

However, Al-Nassr knew about his relationship status even before they sealed the deal with the five-time Champions League winner. It's safe to assume that they have guaranteed that the couple will not fall foul of local law enforcement.

As noted by Marca, the laws are enforced very strictly on locals, but authorities have been turning a blind eye on foreigners such as those in the expatriate community. Considering the high profile nature of Ronaldo's move to the country, he will likely be given a free pass.

The country's Crown Prince is also an avid football enthusiast, having recently acquired Premier League side Newcastle United. The presence of the world's most followed athlete in Saudi Arabia is a massive boost for the country, especially for their bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup. This makes it unlikely for Saudi Arabian authorities to shoot themselves in the foot by going after Ronaldo for living with his partner outside wedlock.